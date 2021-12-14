Betsy Griggs said she’d never noticed the “watch for children” traffic sign on Mt. Hope Road in Carver.
Well, in a few months, that sign, and similar others, won’t be on display.
The Carver City Council on Dec. 6, approved a street sign/pavement marking policy that will remove such traffic warning signs in the community, beginning May 1.
“I guess I’ve gotten so used to seeing those types of signs that I really don’t think I pay much attention to them any more,” Griggs said during a recent visit to Carver Lions Park, from where she could see the traffic sign. “I don’t think drivers pay much attention to them any more.”
The bumblebee-colored warnings signs have been around for decades.
“I don’t know the origin of when certain signs were requested and placed, but anecdotally, you could say that a certain sign was placed in that area because of children,” said Carver City Manager Brent Mareck.
“But as time goes on, kids grow up and move out, and it may not be the case any more,” he added. “As a city, we don’t track what homes have children or don’t.”
The city has an estimated six to 12 such traffic warning signs on city streets, according to a survey provided to Mareck.
Removal of certain signs is part of a new policy designed to provide a more systematic and consistent process for city officials to handle placement of street signage, pavement markings and other traffic control measures.
Mareck said the policy, in particular the removal of children warning signs, mushroomed from a “review of best practices as it relates to signage.
“If you do a search and look into the issue, there are several articles and studies related to how those types of signs provide a false sense of security for pedestrians,” he said, adding that the existing signs may include “some neighborhoods that have children and some that don’t.”
According to the policy, such signs are not an approved sign in the city “because they give the impression that it’s safe for children to play on or beside the roadway and there is no evidence that these signs reduce speeds or accidents.” They are also not a federally recognized official traffic control device.
Anyone who has a traffic or pedestrian concern is urged to contact the city engineer to request examination of the problem. The request should include: the location, nature, time of day and frequency.
In order to improve traffic safety, the city may consider, in part, using the following strategies: neighborhood newsletter, portable speed radar, increased police presence, signage, pavement markings, and turn restrictions.
“It depends on the situation; whether there are complaints about driving behaviors or other issues,” Mareck said regarding the use of specific strategies.
Tina Fairchild, who said she and her two children are new renters in Carver, wondered why any warning signs should be taken down, even if there are no children in the area.
“What’s the harm? I think any sign that warns drivers about the possibility of children or others in the area would be a good thing,” she said. “Just because there’s a sign, I don’t feel any safer anyway. People just drive too fast and many don’t pay attention, sign or no sign.”