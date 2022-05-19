May 19, 1938: The League of Women Voters will give a tea in the library room of the city hall this (Thursday) afternoon. The committee in charge has arranged an interesting program and will have Mrs. H.K. Winter, of Mound, for an address on what is known as voting the split ticket and the primary election. Our ladies are urged to attend.
May 20, 1869: The Messrs. Howe and sons of this place, the well known brick “men” have been awarded the contract to furnish the brick for the new St. Paul “Up Town Hotel” – some 800,000. This firm is widely known through their unrivalled brick.
May 21, 1868: Mr. H. Young has graded the street in front of his store and laid down sidewalk, which improves the appearance of things wonderfully. We hope others will do as much, so that in the course of a few years Chaska can boast of sidewalks on her main streets. Shall it be done.
May 22, 1975: Some late night bar patrons in Chaska have been lingering too long over that last cocktail. Monday the city council passed an ordinance to encourage them to “Drink Up” sooner. No liquor may be sold after 1 a.m. according to state law, but patrons can legally nurse that last drink beyond that time. Under the new ordinance, the glasses have to be emptied by 1:15 a.m. and the patrons off the premises by 1:30 a.m.
May 23, 1907: The local high school baseball team journeyed to Jordan last Friday and returned with colors flying. They defeated the Jordan High by a score of 15 to 2. It was an ideal day for a gem and the colors of both teams were greatly in evidence. Will Teske was on the firing line for the supporter of the purple and gold and Carl Teske did the receiving act.
May 24, 1951: It was “round-up time” in Chaska last week Thursday, when a two-year old heifer escaped from Gehl’s Market and headed wildly down the street. The heifer nosed into the Williams Chevrolet Garage and caused considerable excitement there. In snorting and kicking fashion, the heifer eluded its captors, sped out of the Williams Garage through a side door, galloped across the street and ventured into Postmaster Vic Weller’s garage where it was finally corralled and led back to Gehl’s Meat Market building.
May 25, 1961: A 16 1/2 pound northern pike, measuring 42 inches long, was the prize catch of five Chaska youngsters, at the clayhole to watch fishermen try for crappies. Walking along the shoreline they spotted the fish among some weeds and jumped into the water – literally wrestling the monster into submission. The “barehanded” catch was made by: Steve Wherley, age 9; Vincent Wherley, 8; Glen Theis, 8; Larry Wherley, 9 and Jerry Theis, 11.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.