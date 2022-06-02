June 2, 1870: We are informed by our merchants and buyers, that over 400,000 hoop-poles were marketed during the winter and spring, of which a large amount were shaved and prepared for immediate use in town. Chaska buys more and pays more for hoop-poles than any other town in the state.
June 3, 1976: “The Devils Disciple” by George Bernard Shaw will open on Friday June 11 at 8 p.m. in the Worm Barn Theater in Jonathan. The play continues on June 12, 13, 18, 19, 25 and 27. Tickets for opening night (June 11) which include a party at the Norseman at Hazeltine Gates are $3.50.
June 4, 1942: The seniors of Guardian Angels High School received their diplomas at a special high mass celebrated in Guardian Angels church at 8 o’clock Sunday morning. Six young ladies and four young men formed the graduating class. The graduates were addressed by Reverend Adrian Fischer who also awarded the diplomas to the graduating students.
June 5, 1913: The Chief of Police has been instructed to arrest all riders of bicycles, who persist in riding on the sidewalks: also riders of motorcycles who exceed the speed limits on our streets and are menace to the life of our pedestrians. It’s about time to put a stop to this recklessness.
June 6, 1935: “Stick to Your Job” was the advice of the Reverend Andrew J. Rinke, Pastor of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at Cologne, when he addressed the graduates of Guardian Angels High School Sunday afternoon. Father Rinke pointed out the futility of jumping from one job to another in life and urged the students to avoid this danger. The Reverend Symphorian Nothoff, local Pastor, presented diplomas to William Haerden, Ruth Neutgens, Donald Pauly, Wilfred Fischer and Edward Worm.
June 7, 1951: Driving instructions are being offered through the Chaska Public School for students and adults during the summer months. The Herald was informed by driving instructor Ruben Lieske that classes are being arranged between the hours of one and five o’clock in the afternoon. Applicants should contact Mr. Lieske by phoning him at number 430, Chaska and arrangements will be made.
June 8, 1865: We wish to suggest the propriety of celebrating the coming Fourth of July by a picnic in some of the pleasant groves near our village, and if any feel disposed like as we do and will meet at the District School House on Monday evening the 19th at 8 o’clock. Measures will be taken, if there thought advisable to bring it about.
