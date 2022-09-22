September 22, 1910: August Lahl, one of our most estimable citizens, returned home last week from St. Barnabas Hospital, Minneapolis, where he underwent an operation for appendicitis. He was there two weeks, and while he is yet weak from the operation, the surgeons tell him that he will soon be well and able to resume his work.
September 23, 1971: Chaska’s Police Department will soon change from a one-car operation. Chaska’s City Council, in regular session Monday evening, awarded a bid to Mittelsted Dodge of Chaska for a 1972 Dodge Monaco police sedan. The low bid was $ 3,300. The city of Chaska presently has only one police car – a 1971 model Chevrolet.
September 24, 1874: Commodore Dunkee has made one trip with his new boat, and is soon to leave port again. John would die of grief if he could not have a crew of flatboat men to swear at.
September 25, 1969: Voters in the city of Chaska passed a special city-wide referendum on the question on the question of Sunday liquor sales by a 2-1 majority on Thursday. A total of 449 votes were tabulated. A total of 449 votes were cast with 304 “Yes” and 145 “No” votes tabulated. Chaska’s city council, in special session Monday evening went on record to amend the city’s liquor ordinance to include Sunday liquor sales. The license for Sunday liquor sales was set at $200 annually.
September 26, 1895: Pale, thin, bloodless people should use Dr. Sawyer’s Ukatine. It is the greatest remedy in the world for making the weak strong. Sold by A.J. Maerz.
September 27, 1906: The Carver County State Bank, Chaska, has recently added a “Savings Department” to their bank. Sums from $1.00 up are received. Cashier Klammer is ready for you to call.
September 28, 1933: The big radio season is just ahead. Get that set of yours pepped up now while tubes and supplies are low in price. We can do the job and do it right or no charge. Any make of tube, battery or appliance. We do battery charging. Rudolph Radio & Electric Shop, next to the Glass Block Store.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.