Herald Reports

September 22, 1910: August Lahl, one of our most estimable citizens, returned home last week from St. Barnabas Hospital, Minneapolis, where he underwent an operation for appendicitis. He was there two weeks, and while he is yet weak from the operation, the surgeons tell him that he will soon be well and able to resume his work.

September 23, 1971: Chaska’s Police Department will soon change from a one-car operation. Chaska’s City Council, in regular session Monday evening, awarded a bid to Mittelsted Dodge of Chaska for a 1972 Dodge Monaco police sedan. The low bid was $ 3,300. The city of Chaska presently has only one police car – a 1971 model Chevrolet.

