Herald Reports

August 22, 1872: A fishing club has been organized in this village, consisting of some 15 active “Fishists,” with Fred Greiner as Captain and John Kerker as Lieutenant. They have boats and camp equipment and make their headquarters at Smithtown, Lake Minnetonka. The party was out last Saturday and enjoy themselves “Hugely.” They also caught a goodly number of fish.

August 23, 1906: Everybody goes to Shakopee next Sunday. The Chaska base-ball team will meet the Rock Springs and will do their best to beat them. Everybody turn out and Root, Root, Root!

