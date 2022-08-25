August 22, 1872: A fishing club has been organized in this village, consisting of some 15 active “Fishists,” with Fred Greiner as Captain and John Kerker as Lieutenant. They have boats and camp equipment and make their headquarters at Smithtown, Lake Minnetonka. The party was out last Saturday and enjoy themselves “Hugely.” They also caught a goodly number of fish.
August 23, 1906: Everybody goes to Shakopee next Sunday. The Chaska base-ball team will meet the Rock Springs and will do their best to beat them. Everybody turn out and Root, Root, Root!
August 24, 1950: Monday morning the Chaska Canning Co. started the 1950 corn run, getting one of the latest starts in the history of the plant. Cold weather which persists to the present time, was instrumental in the late start and the lack of any “corn weather” this summer further delayed canning operations. Once again a full four-week run is expected and 125 men and women will be employed at the Chaska plant during the campaign.
August 25, 1966: Coach Vern Steinmetz, whistle signaling the start of pre-school football practice was answered by a 51 member varsity squad Monday morning at Chaska High School. Stienmetz, in his eighth year at the helm of the football Hawks and assistants Roy Butler and Gil Jensen has scheduled morning and evening workouts at the new elementary school for the next two weeks.
August 26, 1948: Chaska Rod and Gun Club members are prevailed upon to give help in clearing the trap shooting range in preparation for the coming practice shooting season. Dan Nikolai, Chairman will appreciate shooting the assistance of at least to dozen men. In appreciation for their help, the workmen will be treated to refreshments. The location of the shooting range is on the Baxter farm near the sugar factory, formerly known as the Melchert farm.
August 27, 1868: The Messrs. F. Salter & Co. have completed the piece of raod between Ebinger and Feits. This is now a splendid piece of raod and reflects much credit upon the Town Supervisors and the contractors. Chaska will now draw a part of the trade lying west of us, which has heretofore been inaccessible on account of miserable roads and impassible hills.
August 28, 1924: After a week of intermittent showers the elements broke loose right at about noon Saturday and for the second time this season this city experienced a flood, the Chaska creek going on a rampage and inflicting heavy damage to residents along its banks, especially in the First Ward, where the damage was heavy.
