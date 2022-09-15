September 15, 1927: It’s A Knockout! DEMPSEY-TUNNEY. Hear the fight blow by blow as only Bosch Radio can give it to you. Come in and select the model you like and we will install it in your home in time for this national event. Burkhardt’s Furniture Store. Chaska, Minn.
September 16, 1948: Camp Fire donut orders will be taken September 16th to October 22nd. Please order from the first Camp Fire Girl that calls upon you. The Donut Festival will be held on Sunday, October 3rd at 2:30. Help make the sale and festival a success.
September 17, 1964: Seven new teachers have been added to the junior and senior high school teaching faculty at the Chaska Public School for the ’64-’65 school term. The “New” faces on the CHS teaching faculty are: Ivan Geffert, math and science; A. Benjamin Pellowski, English; Richard Reinkall, Speech; Merritt Henry, Commercial; Darlene Keenan, French; Beverly Geffert, Social Studies and Catherine Cobb, Home Economics.
September 18, 1958: Chaska’s “Swing Tones” – a teen age musical group sponsored by the Chaska Lions Club – will make another television appearance this week – appearing on KSTP-TV on Channel 5 at 5:00 pm Friday. The “Swing Tones” will be guests on the “Hi-Five” program, and will play several numbers. Members of the band include John Bury, Director; George Tupper, Harold Schroeder, Gary Buesgens, Loren Habegger, Pat Fiebelkorn, Paula Tiedeman, Sandra Mieseler and Jane Ament.
September 19, 1918: The manufacture of automobiles for pleasure use will practically be abolished by January 1st. This is war and we must recognize the fact.
September 20, 1979: “Lion in Winter,” Chaska Civic Theatre’s fall Production, opens this weekend, Sept 2 and 22 at Jonathan’s Worm Barn. Performing time is 8 p.m. Rod Wolfe, as Geoffrey, and Gen Rosenwinkle, as Queen of England, take the center stage in the local production which runs weekends through Oct. 6. Friday’s performance will be followed by an opening night party at Chaucer’s On the Lake.
September 21, 1922: Tonsorial artist W. J. Heutmaker had the misfortune to fracture his right arm, Sunday week, while cranking his car. Bill’s injury is mending rapidly, although he will be laid up for some time. He had a barber out from the city taking his place in the shop.
