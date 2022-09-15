Herald Reports

September 15, 1927: It’s A Knockout! DEMPSEY-TUNNEY. Hear the fight blow by blow as only Bosch Radio can give it to you. Come in and select the model you like and we will install it in your home in time for this national event. Burkhardt’s Furniture Store. Chaska, Minn.

September 16, 1948: Camp Fire donut orders will be taken September 16th to October 22nd. Please order from the first Camp Fire Girl that calls upon you. The Donut Festival will be held on Sunday, October 3rd at 2:30. Help make the sale and festival a success.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

