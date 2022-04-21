April 21, 1904: Mrs. Baxter, of the 2nd street grocery store, received a car load of seed potatoes Monday, that are selling at a rapid rate at $1.25 per bushel. The potatoes are of the early Ohio and Burbank varieties and are said to be a fine lot. Farmers needing seed should call at once, as they won’t last long.
April 22, 1943: The 1943 spring and summer dance season at the Valley Ballroom opens with the Easter Sunday Dance on April 25th, for which music will be furnished by Emil Domeier and his radio recording band. After the close of the Lenten season, dances will be given at the ballroom every Saturday evening.
April 23, 1885: Last week a number of our “Sportsmen” headed by Mike, visited the lakes above Carver, expecting to “Bag” a large number of “Mallards.” On reaching the lake they were greatly pleased to behold a “Flock of supposed Mallards” within easy gunshot and commenced a furious fusillade on a lot of Johnny Nelson’s wooden “Decoy Ducks.”
April 24, 1913: Liveryman H.F. Degen has engaged genial big “Dick” Schallow, the star local athlete, as a driver of his Buick this summer. Dick should make good.
April 25, 1867: We are obliged to call the attention of our town authorities to such disgraceful “Free Fighting” as took place in our town last Sunday. We think if a few “Pugilistic,” “Free Fighting” characters were “Jugged” a few times with a good penalty it might bring them to a realizing sense of the propriety of “Good Behavior.” Let our authorities take the matter in hand, and let us have no more such scenes.
April 26, 1877: Tramps to the number of half a dozen infested our village on Saturday, Sunday and Monday last and terrified a number of ladies. Wouldn’t it be a good idea to have our city council notify our Marshal to walk them out of town at once? Try it by all means.
April 27, 1876: The saloon windows of William Ochs and the windows in the private residence of Mrs. Gobelhei were broken last Sunday night after mid-night in a ruffianly manner. It is almost a disgrace to any community to have such a set of ruffians about. It won’t be healthy for any of them, if by any means they can be found out. The eyes of the community are on a number of persons and they better mind their business pretty thoroughly.
