May 5, 1960: “Emerald Ecstasy” will be the theme of the Junior–Senior Prom at Chaska High School Friday evening. This year’s teenage social event of the season will get underway at 9 p.m. with the traditional Grand March. Darrel DeVilliers Orchestra, a 12-piece musical group will provide dance music between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight.
May 6, 1875: Croquet parties are the order of evening “amusements” in this village. Fred Thomas is very successful player, oh yes!
May 7, 1903: In order to introduce our Diamond C Soap we will sell for a short time only, 7 bars for 25¢. This is a fine tallow soap and it is better than Lenox or Santa Claus. J.A. Schmidt — Chaska, Minn.
May 8, 1930: The newly installed white way certainly changes the appearance of Chaska’s main streets at night. The new system seems to throw a much whiter and stronger light than the old, yet the candle-power is less. This type of lighting is the latest and is being rapidly adopted throughout the country.
May 9, 1907: “I wonder who the young gentleman was, out riding with those charming young ladies, Sunday” is a question put to the Herald editor in a letter Tuesday. Altho the editor is supposed to be an information bureau, we plead guilty of being unable to honestly answer the question and as our town has so many charming young ladies, we might be “up against it” if we tried to guess.
May 10, 1924: The Chaska White Diamonds are now organized and ready for games. The management would like to hear from my teams, especially teams representing the Carver County towns. We have an all home talent team and will take on all comers. Phone, write or call on Carl H. Diedrick, Manager, Chaska, Phone 45.
May 11, 1876: The Chaska Baseball Club has been organized by the election of the following officers: H.A. Child, President; J. Hammer, Secretary; O. Schoenemann, Treasurer; C.L. Baxter, Captain 1st Nine. A meeting of the members will be held at the office of Baxter & Child next Saturday evening at 7 o’clock, when all desiring to become members will have an opportunity.
