December 15, 1966: Minnesota’s baseball Twins will headline the Chaska Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Baseball Banquet here Wednesday, January 4, in Guardian Angels High School auditorium. Charles Borak, Chamber of Commerce Secretary, announced the two-time batting champion Tony Oliva will headline the entourage of Minnesota Twins personnel. The banquet will be prepared by Elizabeth Welter, Chaska’s major leagues chef. Tickets will be on sale this weekend in Chaska drug and liquor stores.
December 16, 1982: A new shipment of Chaska History Books has arrived at city hall, just in time for Christmas giving, a Historical Society representative said this week. “Chaska, A Minnesota River City” comes in two volumes and is a. comprehensive look at the town’s past from its earliest years to the present. The book is available for $20 per volume. Call or stop by the Chaska City Hall for details.