June 9, 1955: Highlighting the summer recreational program was the official announcement Monday evening opening the summer season at the Chaska Municipal Pool. Swimming under the supervision of lifeguards, will open Friday afternoon, June 10 at 1 o’clock and continue throughout the summer months. Clarence Soley, returning lifeguard from last season, and Miss Judy Engelhardt have been employed to supervise activities at the local pool.
June 10, 1937: The city council was in an ordaining mood in its June meeting Monday evening. It adopted a few ordinances setting out sewer lines and also unanimously adopted an ordinance which would license operations of pinball machines in the city. The eight alderman present voted “Aye” to adopt the pinball ordinance but Mayor W.A. Kroonblad is withholding his approval.
June 11, 1925: Thousands of people visited this city last Wednesday and Thursday and many were here Sunday, to view the devastation wrought by Tuesday’s tornado. The general opinion prevailed that Chaska suffered heaviest of any of the communities hit by the storm, and that we came out lucky in that we lost no lives.
June 12, 1947: By a vote of five to four, the Chaska City Council, at its regular session on Monday evening, June 2nd, raised the “On Sale” liquor license from $350 to $500 effective July 1, 1947. Alderman favoring the increase were Knotz, Wavinek, Ess, Lano and Stans. Those who voted no were Schalow, Gutoski, Meyer and Roepke. “OFF SALE” liquor license remains at $100.
June 13, 1929: Two crews of the Minneapolis & St. Louis Railroad Company are engaged in re-building five bridges which bear tracks in this city. Some of these are on the main line, others on the switch tracks leading to the brickyards, etc. This shows that the company has a keen interest in Chaska.
June 14, 1894: From present indications there won’t be more than six saloons in our city after July 1st. But we can console ourselves with the certainty of there being enough to satisfy the cravings of the “Thirsty” even with that limited number.
June 15, 1967: Mrs. Ann Henry, newly appointed girls Recreational Director, today announced that another registration will be held Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Chaska City Park Bandstand. Chaska’s summer recreation program for girls, age six to sixteen will be held Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Klein Firemen’s Park and will open Monday, June 19.
