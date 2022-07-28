Herald Reports

July 28, 1870: Peter Iltis informs us that there will be a grand farmer’s festival at Ulmer’s Grove on August 7th under new management. The Shakopee Brass Band will present and amuse the crowd. Ulmer’s Lager Beer will also be furnished the thirsty. The affair will wind up in the evening by a Grand Ball at the National Hotel.

July 29, 1965: Chaska’s City Council, in special session Monday evening voted down a proposal to appoint a third full-time man to the city police department. The vote, by secret ballot was 5-4 against the proposal to add another full-time man to Chaska’s two-man police force of Chief Leslie “Blaz” Leiverman and assistant James Dixon.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events