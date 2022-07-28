July 28, 1870: Peter Iltis informs us that there will be a grand farmer’s festival at Ulmer’s Grove on August 7th under new management. The Shakopee Brass Band will present and amuse the crowd. Ulmer’s Lager Beer will also be furnished the thirsty. The affair will wind up in the evening by a Grand Ball at the National Hotel.
July 29, 1965: Chaska’s City Council, in special session Monday evening voted down a proposal to appoint a third full-time man to the city police department. The vote, by secret ballot was 5-4 against the proposal to add another full-time man to Chaska’s two-man police force of Chief Leslie “Blaz” Leiverman and assistant James Dixon.
July 30, 1936: A temporary cut-off of electric current will be made tomorrow morning, Thursday, between four and five-thirty in the morning. This is being done to allow improvements on the switchboard at the light station.
July 31, 1919: The movement for a Soldier and Sailor Memorial in the form of a shaft to be erected in our Court House Square is meeting with much encouragement and reports from several localities say the quota has been reached. Attorney W. C. Odell, George A. Dutoit and C. T. Fenton appeared before the County Board last Thursday, asking for an appropriation. The Board carried over the matter till the next meeting.
