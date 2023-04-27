April 27, 1950: The “Tri-Y Drive-In,” popular drive-in located at the Shakopee “Y” at the junction of 212 and 169 will re-open for their second annual season this coming Saturday, April 29th. The Tri-Y is owned and operated by its well known proprietors, “Kelly” Poppitz and Vern Tiech.
April 28, 1938: An innocent stone lying on the street caused many dollars’ worth of damage Saturday morning. The stone was lying on the bituminous surfaced street near the curb at Baxter’s Store. When a car drove up and parked, a tire hit the stone just right and sent it plummeting through one of the large plate glass windows in the store front, shattering it.
April 29, 1915: Woman suffrage fell by the wayside, and best men and women of the state are glad of that. Suffrage has been loudly exploited during the past four or five years and has been taken up in this country, together with other new-fangled isms. It is hoped the wave will die out together with other reform waves, and leave the country safe and sane as in former years.
April 30, 1964: Music pupils of Chaska Public School will present their annual Spring Concert at 8:00 pm Wednesday, May 6th in the auditorium of the Chaska High School. Music Director Ken Leander stated that highlights from West Side Story will be featured in selections by the CHS Band. Soloists to be featured include Dana Kamerud and Robert Halver, tuba; Thomas Leander, baritone; and Jennifer Happ, Carol Stans and Jane DuToit, alto sax.
