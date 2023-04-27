Herald Reports

April 27, 1950: The “Tri-Y Drive-In,” popular drive-in located at the Shakopee “Y” at the junction of 212 and 169 will re-open for their second annual season this coming Saturday, April 29th. The Tri-Y is owned and operated by its well known proprietors, “Kelly” Poppitz and Vern Tiech.

April 28, 1938: An innocent stone lying on the street caused many dollars’ worth of damage Saturday morning. The stone was lying on the bituminous surfaced street near the curb at Baxter’s Store. When a car drove up and parked, a tire hit the stone just right and sent it plummeting through one of the large plate glass windows in the store front, shattering it.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

