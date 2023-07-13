July 13, 1933: On August 7 th the new government tax on flour will take effect. By purchasing their supply of the product before that time, Chaska housewives can make a saving of approximately seventy cents on a ninety – eight pound sack. This new tax is part of the agricultural recovery scheme.
July 14, 1892: Chaska is cursed with more than her lot of curs and dog fights on our streets are a common occurrence, and we only wish that a dozen or more would bite the dust at every “scrimmage” – what a God send it would be.
July 15, 1948: Numerous fires at the city dump during the past several weeks prompts issuing a warning that if identity of the persons responsible for the fires is revealed, they will be arrested and fined. This warning is issued by the city chief of police and city health officer who are determined to end this frequent violation. A city ordinance prohibits dumping of lighted refuse into the city dump.
July 16, 1863: The second kiln of the season, at the yard owned by J.W. Gregg is burned and ready for delivery. Those in want of the very best brick ever manufactured in Minnesota, can be accommodated by calling soon. First come, first served. For cellars, wells, cisterns and for any other purpose where durability is desired, they have never been equaled in the state.
July 17, 1902: The steamboat excursion down the Minnesota River to Ft. Snelling, given by our Fire Department last Sunday, was a magnificent success. The Sodality Band was present to enliven the excursionist and a stop of two hours was made at Minnehaha. Over 500 people were on deck, and the fire ladies after settling up all accounts find that they have $175 to the good.
July 18, 1895: M.H. Iltis was up from Minneapolis, and spent Thursday night and Friday with Chaska friends. He says there will be a monster steam boat excursion to Chaska on Sunday July 21. The number coming will exceed five hundred and may reach seven hundred. It is needless to say that we will accord them the freedom of the city.
July 19, 1962: Friday evening’s band concert in the Chaska City Park will offer something of a “Twist” as Chaska’s Chamber of Commerce sponsors an amateur “Twist Contest” as part of the regular summer band concert program. Providing musical accompaniment for Friday’s Twist competition will be the Simmorons – a five-piece rock’ n roll dance band. Twist contestants will be divided into groups – pre-teen and older. Five cash prizes will be awarded in each group – ranking from first prize of $5 to a $1 fifth place prize. Friday’s concert will get underway at 8:00 pm.
