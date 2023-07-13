Herald Reports

July 13, 1933: On August 7 th the new government tax on flour will take effect. By purchasing their supply of the product before that time, Chaska housewives can make a saving of approximately seventy cents on a ninety – eight pound sack. This new tax is part of the agricultural recovery scheme.

July 14, 1892: Chaska is cursed with more than her lot of curs and dog fights on our streets are a common occurrence, and we only wish that a dozen or more would bite the dust at every “scrimmage” – what a God send it would be.

