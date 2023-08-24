Herald Reports

August 24, 1961: Chaska High School’s Hawk Football Squad opened practice at 7:00am Monday, with a squad of 41 greeting Coach Steinmetz opening whistle. Steinmetz, in his third year at the helm of Hawk grid fortunes, greeted the candidates with a planned pre-school program of two practices daily – an early morning session starting at 7:00 am and an evening workout at 6:00 pm.

August 25, 1870: Mrs. Mary Hammer was fined five dollars and cost by Justice Sargent on Tuesday for throwing hot dishwater in a malicious and angry manner, over the cranium, face and other parts of the body of Leonard Finken Esq.

