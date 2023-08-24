August 24, 1961: Chaska High School’s Hawk Football Squad opened practice at 7:00am Monday, with a squad of 41 greeting Coach Steinmetz opening whistle. Steinmetz, in his third year at the helm of Hawk grid fortunes, greeted the candidates with a planned pre-school program of two practices daily – an early morning session starting at 7:00 am and an evening workout at 6:00 pm.
August 25, 1870: Mrs. Mary Hammer was fined five dollars and cost by Justice Sargent on Tuesday for throwing hot dishwater in a malicious and angry manner, over the cranium, face and other parts of the body of Leonard Finken Esq.
August 26, 1948: The local Draft Board of Carver County has been organized and arrangements have been made to take the registrations of all young men in the county in the age group 18 through 25 years, according to the Selective Service Act of 1948. The local board has designated its office on the second floor of the city hall in Chaska as the only official place of registration in the county. The office will be open from 8:00am until 5:00 pm each day.
August 27, 1903: The Carver Champions came down Sunday afternoon to play a game with our second nine and went home elated with victory floating on their banner. Voss pitched for Chaska and struck out 15 men, but several long hits were made off him. Arnold Leonard twirled for Carver and done fine striking out 11 men, and allowing only a few safe hits. The final score was 12 to 10.
August 28, 1879: Quite a disastrous runway occurred here on Sunday evening last. Mr. Tesch, had driven in to Chaska so as to attend church, and tied his team to the fence. While he was in church they took flight, and started down the street at a two forty pace. They start for home and were in no way particular whether the wagon went with them or not – so they left it hanging to one of the hitching posts in front of the drug store.
August 29, 1957: Three local Brownie Troops, numbering some forty young girls, enjoyed a recent outing at Schneider’s Shore on Lake Bavaria. The girls participated in various sports events before enjoying an outdoor lunch. Supervisors accompanying the girls on their outing included Mrs. Dana DuToit Jr., Mrs. Phyllis Eder, Mrs. June Schneider, Mrs. Stan Shima, Mrs. Laura Born, Mrs. Phyllis Preiss and lifeguard Miss Tracy DuToit.
August 30, 1973: The Chaska Hockey Boosters will have an organizational meeting Wednesday Sept. 5 at 7:30 pm at the Carver County Bank Community room. The meeting is to organize for the upcoming Renaissance Fair where the Boosters will operate a smoked fish booth and the Hay Toss game. Profits from the fair will be used to finance the youth hockey program in Chaska and Jonathan.
