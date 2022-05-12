May 12, 1977: Heading up this summer’s River City Days, Chaska’s annual civic celebration sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce will be Dale Diedrick and Mike Ramsland. Diedrick is the owner and operator of Butch’s Tavern in Chaska. Ramsland is the owner and pharmacist at Ramsland Drug.
May 13, 1971: Rev. Louis Diethelm, OFM, Pastor of Guardian Angels Catholic Parish for almost six years, has resigned his post due to illness. Father Louis, a native of Victoria, will be feted at a parish sponsored “Open House” Sunday evening at 8 o’clock in the Guardian Angels High School auditorium. Relatives and friends are invited to join parishioners at Sunday evening’s informal “Open House” honoring the Franciscan priest.
May 14, 1959: An estimated one thousand guests, ranging in age from grandparents to pre-teen youngsters, participated in the formal opening of the Zamjahn Funeral Home last Sunday. Visitors attending the formal opening were enthusiastic in their comments praising funeral director Jim Zamjahn on the beauty and service-ability of the new funeral home.
May 15, 1924: The city council has appropriated $100 to the Chaska Post of the American Legion, to help defray the expense of a Memorial Day celebration. This means that Chaska will have a fine public observance of the great National Holiday of the heroic dead as in former years.
May 16, 1968: Chaska’s city council was presented a petition, signed by some 190 homeowners in the city of Chaska’s third and fourth ward Tuesday evening requesting action regarding air pollution resulting from an industrial water waste storage lagoon at the local American Crystal Sugar Plant. The matter is to be aired further Monday, May 20, when the council has a special meeting scheduled.
May 17, 1894: B. Leiverman, the pioneer brewer of this village brought out his Bock Beer last week. We know it was good, for we tested the same and know whereof we speak. It was a good article and much better than the imported stuff retailed here in the past.
May 18, 1961: Chaska Lions, at a regular meeting Tuesday noon at the American Legion Club, announced plans to purchase a new electric football scoreboard. The scoreboard, valued in excess of five hundred dollars, is to be used at Chaska Athletic Park for high school football games. The Lions will sponsor a Father’s Day Dance Saturday, June 17, at the Carver Riverside Ballroom, in a benefit for the football games. Tickets are available from all members for a one dollar donation.
