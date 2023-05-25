May 25, 1893: Chaska is famed for her noted cream colored brick, beautiful girls, splendid park, and being home of the Valley Herald – local notices only 10 cents a line.
May 26, 1927: If you want to see a real home-run hitter, who leans on his bat till the pitcher throws strike three, go to the Rex next Tuesday and Wednesday evening and see Wallace Beery in “Casey at the Bat.” Casey is a ball player and a rag peddler and you certainly will laugh when you see him play ball. This picture is sponsored by the local baseball boys and should draw a large crowd.
May 27, 1869: The Supervisors let the contract for the building of a bridge over the Chaska Creek near Ulmers Brewery and grading the road adjacent thereto to Andrew Ball, the lowest bidder last Monday evening, for $349.This is needed improvement and will be hailed with delight by the traveling public.
May 28, 1931: Honorable Floyd B. Olson, last fall elected Chief Executive of the State of Minnesota, is to deliver the principal address at the commencement of Chaska High School tomorrow evening, when ten students graduate. His topic is to be “Citizenship.”
May 29, 1890: The prevalence of scrofulous taint in the blood is much more universal than many are aware. Indeed but few persons are free from it. Fortunately, however, we have in Ayer’s Sarsaparilla, the most potent remedy ever discovered for this terrible affliction.
May 30, 1895: Children with pale, bluish complexions, indicating the absence of the requisite red globules in the blood should take Dr. Sawyer’s Ukatine. Sold at City Pharmacy.
May 31, 1923: It was awfully dry and dusty all last week and it was not only dusty traveling about but the housewife had a job on her hands keeping the furniture clean.
