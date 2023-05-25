Herald Reports

May 25, 1893: Chaska is famed for her noted cream colored brick, beautiful girls, splendid park, and being home of the Valley Herald – local notices only 10 cents a line.

May 26, 1927: If you want to see a real home-run hitter, who leans on his bat till the pitcher throws strike three, go to the Rex next Tuesday and Wednesday evening and see Wallace Beery in “Casey at the Bat.” Casey is a ball player and a rag peddler and you certainly will laugh when you see him play ball. This picture is sponsored by the local baseball boys and should draw a large crowd.

