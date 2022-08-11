Herald Reports

August 9, 1866: Two prisoners confined in our County Jail affected their escape on Sunday night last. It seems they had a dirk knife, with which they cut the casing which held the bolt that fastened the door, and it seems was rather insecurely manufactured for a jail. One of the prisoners left a very affectionate farewell to the Sheriff. No attempt has been made to retake them, and we presume they are far from here now.

August 10, 1905: The Independent School District of this city extend an invitation to all prospective high school scholars to attend our high school, and wish to announce that the tuition is free, no charge whatever. It is particularly interesting to students from outside of town, and we hope many will be in attendance at the Chaska High School the coming term.

