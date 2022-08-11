August 9, 1866: Two prisoners confined in our County Jail affected their escape on Sunday night last. It seems they had a dirk knife, with which they cut the casing which held the bolt that fastened the door, and it seems was rather insecurely manufactured for a jail. One of the prisoners left a very affectionate farewell to the Sheriff. No attempt has been made to retake them, and we presume they are far from here now.
August 10, 1905: The Independent School District of this city extend an invitation to all prospective high school scholars to attend our high school, and wish to announce that the tuition is free, no charge whatever. It is particularly interesting to students from outside of town, and we hope many will be in attendance at the Chaska High School the coming term.
August 11, 1887: Scarlet fever is said to be still spreading in town. On Monday the Board of Health had notices posted at all places where the disease was known to exist and care should be taken to prevent the further spread of the disease.
August 12, 1965: For Sale – Custom Built Homes in Highland Acres, Chaska’s development featuring city water, sewer and gas (in and paid for). Homes starting at $18,000. – G. J. Born, Contractor.
August 13, 1959: Guardian Angels Parish celebrated the One Hundred First Anniversary of its founding Sunday with an open-air festival and turkey dinner that drew a record crowd. A crowd in excess of 1,400 enjoyed the family style roast turkey dinner served in the spacious parish hall, with many diners remaining throughout the afternoon and early evening hours to participate in various amusements.
August 14, 1930: Repeated requests that a Kindergarten Department be established have come to the Board of Education. Further, such action has been endorsed by the Parent-Teachers’ Association. To determine whether this demand justifies adding the above named department, interested parents are asking to communicate with Mrs. Zamjahn, Clerk, not later than Aug. 16th, 1930. Enrollment will be limited to children 5 years of age by Jan. 1, 1931.
