Herald Reports

March 2, 1922: It was awfully dead in town last week. The blizzard helped some and then we had no basketball game and for the first time in years the Rex Theatre was closed practically the entire week owning to the death of the proprietor’s wife. Yes, the town was dead — very much so.

March 3, 1910: There was so much snow this winter that many of our people threw their rubbish in the yards near the house and outbuildings. This should all be cleaned up and removed as soon as the snow disappears. Clean surroundings are conductive to good health.

