March 2, 1922: It was awfully dead in town last week. The blizzard helped some and then we had no basketball game and for the first time in years the Rex Theatre was closed practically the entire week owning to the death of the proprietor’s wife. Yes, the town was dead — very much so.
March 3, 1910: There was so much snow this winter that many of our people threw their rubbish in the yards near the house and outbuildings. This should all be cleaned up and removed as soon as the snow disappears. Clean surroundings are conductive to good health.
March 4, 1943: Joe Pauly has become the proprietor of the Chaska Diner in a transaction, and his daughter, Delores, who has been an effective sales clerk at Cooper’s Store for the past five years, will manage the place. Mrs. Ida Brinkhaus, Mrs. Elisabeth Tellers and Mrs. Mary Bielke have been engaged as cooks at the diner, which will be operated on a 24 hour day schedule.
March 5, 1936: During the past few days a number of citizens have been attacked by a mad dog which is roaming about. The animal is described as a shepherd, colored black and white and is said to be blind in one eye. The Herald learned yesterday that Mayor W.A. Kroonblawd has given the Chief of Police orders to kill the canine.
March 6, 1980: The Chaska Hawks Booster Club will be meeting Thursday March 13, 7:30 pm at Butch’s Tavern. The meeting is for club members and anyone interested in Chaska High School athletics. This meeting will determine if there is enough interest for the club to remain active or if it should disband.
March 7, 1957: Teske Coal & Feed Co. will hold another annual “Open House” for their Kingscrost and Seed Day customers this coming Wednesday March 13th. Door prizes, free coffee and doughnuts and the mingling of old friends and new, will be the traditional part of the local Kingscrost Day at Teske Coal & Feed Co.
March 8, 1877: Three of four of the most enthusiastic President Hayes men of this place fired an anvil salute over the inauguration of Hayes last Friday. The people of this village, however, didn’t enthuse worth a cent.
