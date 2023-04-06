Herald Reports

April 6, 1876: To our readers — within a week or two we shall perfect arrangements for the publication of our German Department in supplemental form. We can then publish more German matter and leave our paper in better form, than heretofore. We shall then want correspondents for this department in every German town of the county.

April 7, 1921: The young people of the community will hail with delight the announcement of the Big Social Hop at the Schnitzelbank Auditorium on Sunday evening, April 17th. It will mark the opening of the spring and summer social season. The club has engaged the famous Peterson Orchestra of Hopkins to furnish the musical program.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events