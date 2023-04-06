April 6, 1876: To our readers — within a week or two we shall perfect arrangements for the publication of our German Department in supplemental form. We can then publish more German matter and leave our paper in better form, than heretofore. We shall then want correspondents for this department in every German town of the county.
April 7, 1921: The young people of the community will hail with delight the announcement of the Big Social Hop at the Schnitzelbank Auditorium on Sunday evening, April 17th. It will mark the opening of the spring and summer social season. The club has engaged the famous Peterson Orchestra of Hopkins to furnish the musical program.
April 8, 1971: United States Secretary of Interior, Rogers Morton of Washington, D.C., will make a public appearance and be guest speaker at the new town development of Jonathan in Chaska on Tuesday afternoon, April 20th in a highlight of an Earth Day observance.
April 9, 1931: Work was begun on Chaska’s new high school addition and gymnasium-auditorium last Tuesday. Rapid headway was made in the excavation, and concrete for part of the foundation was poured this week. The school board has let all bids at a total of $90,988.75, leaving a good margin to work on between the funds available and those actually necessary to cover the contracts.
April 10, 1941: Registration for another youth firearms training program course is now open and all boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 16 are eligible to register. This announcement was made early this week by Rudolph W. Siewert, local Firearms Safety Chairman. Registration fee is $1.50. Classes will open Thursday, April 17, with weekly firearms training instructions to be given at the Court House, Legion Club and Public School.
April 11, 1985: Plans are now underway for the city of Chaska to manage the Par 30 Golf Course facility on Hazeltine Boulevard in Chaska according to Tom Redman, Director of Parks and Recreation. Fees are set for the season with regular week day green fees set at $4.00; weekend, $4.50; juniors under 18, $2.75; seniors 60+, $2.75. Pull carts, tees, balls, and club rentals are also available at the starting shack.
April 12, 1887: The pleasant weather of the last few days have settled the ground, and the roads are becoming in good condition. Farmers are commencing spring work, regardless of future prospects relating to grasshoppers, which indicates diligence in the extreme and we trust their efforts will result with a harvest of abundance.
