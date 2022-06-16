June 16, 1864: Thursday evening last the Ariel brought to our levee three families of Prussians. From the amount of goods they brought with them we should say they were well-to-do people. The next morning their goods were loaded on teams and all betook themselves to the town of Liberty, where they intend to secure homes. This is the first batch of foreign emigration of the season.
June 17, 1909: The burning of paper, rubbish, etc. in the streets and public alleys of the city constitutes a public nuisance, and the city council will cause the arrest of any person violating the law in this respect, and have him dealt with according to law. Dated June 7th, 1909 – The City Council of Chaska, Minn.
June 18, 1874: The proprietor of the Minneapolis Resort has made arrangements by which he intends to increase his business, and furnish his patrons with the best liquors and cigars that the market affords. In connection with his saloon he intends to open, in an adjoining building, an ice cream and refreshment saloon where ladies and gentlemen can always secure a good plate of cream or a cool glass of lemonade. To make yourself satisfied give him a call. Take your Father, Mother, Wife and Children, and last of all your Mother-in-law.
June 19, 1890: Chaska has: seven hotels; one bakery; eleven saloons; one foundry; one bank; a brass band; one flour mill; four lawyers; one dray line; two drug stores; four fire companies; four shoemakers; three elevators; seven dressmakers; three millinery stores; two merchant tailors; one first class paint shop; one first class jewelry store. Ice cream and cholera morbus will soon be order.
June 20, 1963: Chaska Postmaster Victor M. Weller today announced the arrival of ZIP Code – the Post Office Department’s revolutionary new system of improved mail dispatch and delivery which goes into effect nationally on July 1, 1963. “Our five-digit ZIP Code is 55318 – everyone in Chaska will use this ZIP Code on all their correspondence to speed mail deliveries and reduce the chances of mis-sent mail,” Postmaster Weller announced.
June 21, 1917: Sunday was the first real ideal day of the summer and motoring parties unlimited passed thru this city, bound west from the cities. Local motorists were also out en mass, and trips to the nearby lakes were the rule. From now on fishing parties will be much in evidence.
June 22, 1978: This weekend — Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 — the Chaska Lions will again host their softball tournament, this is the 12th annual, to be held at Lion’s Park. Action will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday and will run through the championship games Sunday, 4:30 p.m. for the women and 5:30 p.m. for the men. There will be no admission charge.
