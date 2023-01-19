Herald Reports

January 19, 1950: Local basketball enthusiasts will flock to Minneapolis on Wednesday night, January 25th, when the Minneapolis Laker Basketball Organization honors Chaska with a “Chaska Television Night.” Television nights have been instituted this year to pay tribute to the various communities around the Twin Cities that are followers of the Lakers and watch them perform on television. Tickets are on sale locally by all television dealers, at the price of $1.80 for good seats.

January 20, 1927: Last Wednesday evening the Guardian Angel High School Basketball Team defeated the Carver High School Team by a score of 17 to 12, at the Guardian Angel’s auditorium. The game was very exciting thru the entire period. Anthony Ryski was the star player of the evening, making 9 points for his team.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events