January 19, 1950: Local basketball enthusiasts will flock to Minneapolis on Wednesday night, January 25th, when the Minneapolis Laker Basketball Organization honors Chaska with a “Chaska Television Night.” Television nights have been instituted this year to pay tribute to the various communities around the Twin Cities that are followers of the Lakers and watch them perform on television. Tickets are on sale locally by all television dealers, at the price of $1.80 for good seats.
January 20, 1927: Last Wednesday evening the Guardian Angel High School Basketball Team defeated the Carver High School Team by a score of 17 to 12, at the Guardian Angel’s auditorium. The game was very exciting thru the entire period. Anthony Ryski was the star player of the evening, making 9 points for his team.
January 21, 1869: Two traveling quacks, professing to be Doctors, advertised to lecture at the court house on Monday evening, “upon the diseases that flesh is heir to and a remedy therefore” all for 25 cents. But they were doomed to sad disappointment as the audience consisted of two small boys. May they meet with the same success at other places.
January 22, 1970: Representatives of the Minnesota Twins will be special guests at a meeting of the Chaska Chamber of Commerce Tuesday noon at the Green Lantern Café. Milt Wiley Chamber President, in announcing the monthly luncheon meeting, called attention to the fact that Twins players Charlie Manuel, and George Mitterwald along with Coach Johnny Goryl and public relations official Don Cassidy will be on hand to kickoff the local “Hot Stove League” baseball season.
January 23, 1896: Read Ayer’s Almanac, which your druggist will gladly hand you, and note the wonderful cures of rheumatism, catarrh, scrofula, dyspepsia, eczema, debility, humors and sores, by the use of Ayer’s Sarsaparilla, the only Sarsaparilla admitted at the World’s Fair.
January 24, 1946: Like a thunderclap from a clear sky came the shocking news Sunday afternoon that Al Mooney, coach of our high school basketball team for 23 years, industrial training instructor, and widely known in high school athletic circles had passed away suddenly from heart failure at 3:10 that afternoon. Albert Mooney would have been 47 years of age in April. Funeral services are being held today (Wednesday) with memorial services at the high school auditorium at 10:00 o’clock am. Private funeral services will be held at the Eder & Zamjahn Funeral Chapel at 2:00 o’clock this afternoon.
January 25, 1894: The feather renovating establishment is doing a good business, something that was needed, and will remain here as long as business lasts. Everybody should have their feathers renovated, as it may be the last opportunity they will have for years to come.
