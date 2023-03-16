March 16, 1967: An annual smorgasbord that has become a tradition of the Lenten season will be held Sunday at Guardian Angels High School auditorium in Chaska. The annual Palm Sunday Smorgasbord, sponsored by the Daughters of Isabella will be held from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm in the spacious GAH auditorium. Admission remains $1.50 for adults and 75¢ for children under twelve. The public is cordially invited.
March 17, 1904: We regret that no action has resulted from our suggestion regarding the organization of a Ladies’ Bowling Club. This is especially deplorable when we consider how healthful and pleasurable this exercise is. The owner of the alley has expressed his willingness to set aside one or two days a week for their benefit should the ladies desire him to do so.
March 18, 1880: The demand for tenement houses is such in this city, that 20 buildings could be rented at once at good rental figures. This is getting to be a serious question in our village and we hope some of our capitalists will take hold and build a sufficient numbers of tenement dwellings to meet this imperative demand. Strangers are being turned from our doors every week on this account. Who will be the first to set the example?
March 19,1896: Work on the river bridges is progressing nicely. The center pier – all stone-work – is nearly completed and piles driven for the end piers which will also be of stone.
March 20, 1924: Lost – pair of Elks teeth with B.P.O. mounting. Finder return to J.B. Wing, Chaska, for reward.
March 21, 1918: Large posters are out announcing the annual Easter Ball at the Chaska Opera House on Monday evening, April 1st. The affair is given by the Wing Club and promises to be largely attended, being the first dance after Lent. The musical program will be furnished by the Crescent Orchestra. A mid-night supper will be served at the Commercial Hotel.
March 22, 1906: High school notes – “Resolved that our President should be elected to a term of six years and be ineligible to re-election” will be the subject for next weeks’ senior debate. Those on the affirmative side are George A. DuToit, Herbert A. Falk and Estella Elke. Henry Delsing, Mabelle Odell and Wallace A. Gibson constitute the negative side.
