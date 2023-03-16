Herald Reports

March 16, 1967: An annual smorgasbord that has become a tradition of the Lenten season will be held Sunday at Guardian Angels High School auditorium in Chaska. The annual Palm Sunday Smorgasbord, sponsored by the Daughters of Isabella will be held from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm in the spacious GAH auditorium. Admission remains $1.50 for adults and 75¢ for children under twelve. The public is cordially invited.

March 17, 1904: We regret that no action has resulted from our suggestion regarding the organization of a Ladies’ Bowling Club. This is especially deplorable when we consider how healthful and pleasurable this exercise is. The owner of the alley has expressed his willingness to set aside one or two days a week for their benefit should the ladies desire him to do so.

