Herald Reports

January 26, 1905: Miss Emma Lemke has found a rival in her bowling, and Tuesday evening came near losing her title of champion. Miss Ida Roy rolled a 160 game, and Miss Lemke did better with a score of 170. Chaska certainly can claim the Lady Championship.

January 27, 1870: We understand that Waconia has the county seat fever and is greatly excited thereby. Chaska and Benton are slightly agitated by the action of Waconia.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

