January 26, 1905: Miss Emma Lemke has found a rival in her bowling, and Tuesday evening came near losing her title of champion. Miss Ida Roy rolled a 160 game, and Miss Lemke did better with a score of 170. Chaska certainly can claim the Lady Championship.
January 27, 1870: We understand that Waconia has the county seat fever and is greatly excited thereby. Chaska and Benton are slightly agitated by the action of Waconia.
January 28, 1932: By one vote August Leiverman Sr. was chosen Alderman of the First Ward to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of William L. Kloss, who changed his residence to the Second Ward, in the special city election held Saturday. Joseph Brose polled sixty-one votes to Mr. Leiverman’s sixty-two.
January 29, 1920: The Bon Ton Shoe Store advertises a Big January Clearance Sale for next Saturday – fair day and the chances are the progressive proprietor is going to be kept on the jump all day for the wants of the many who are going to get some real bargains in footwear.
January 30, 1964: Chaska’s Independent Basketball Team shattered the CHS scoreboard Sunday – rolling up 120 points in a 120 – 100 win over New Prague. The scoring onslaught was led by three of the smallest players on the Independent Squad, Dennis Welter, Gary Buesgens and Bill Priess scoring 23, 23 and 22 points respectively.
January 31, 1895: Our young friend Leopold Moldenhauer, is now a full fledged butter maker, returning to Chaska last Saturday evening, having graduated at the State Agricultural School at St. Anthony Park, Minn. Leo is one of our go-ahead young men and will surely meet with success.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.