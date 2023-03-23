Herald Reports

March 23, 1944: The Chaska Scout Troop will sponsor a paper drive, starting Saturday, March 25th . Our government is very much in need of this paper, so please have your paper tied up in bundles or in paper cartons, and on the curb before 10:00 o’clock Saturday morning. Most of our boys have already spent 10 or 15 months on the fighting fronts. Is it asking too much to spend ten or fifteen minutes of your time on something as vital to the war effort as paper is at the present time?

March 24, 1977: Plans are in progress for the construction of a Holiday Station Store in Chaska. The store would be located at Crosstown Blvd and Hwy 212 which is the present site of Frontier Dodge’s temporary automotive lot. The City Planning Commission has already considered the company’s plan and a building permit is expected to be issued this week.

