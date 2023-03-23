March 23, 1944: The Chaska Scout Troop will sponsor a paper drive, starting Saturday, March 25th . Our government is very much in need of this paper, so please have your paper tied up in bundles or in paper cartons, and on the curb before 10:00 o’clock Saturday morning. Most of our boys have already spent 10 or 15 months on the fighting fronts. Is it asking too much to spend ten or fifteen minutes of your time on something as vital to the war effort as paper is at the present time?
March 24, 1977: Plans are in progress for the construction of a Holiday Station Store in Chaska. The store would be located at Crosstown Blvd and Hwy 212 which is the present site of Frontier Dodge’s temporary automotive lot. The City Planning Commission has already considered the company’s plan and a building permit is expected to be issued this week.
March 25, 1915: Next Saturday is monthly Fair Day in Chaska. It will be a hummer-the best we have had in years. We want you with us that day. The business men extend a cordial invitation and assure you a royal welcome. Prices are good and demand is brisk and you should bring in your farm products and dispose of them at good figures.
March 26, 1903: At a meeting of the Board of Education last Monday evening the following measures were decided upon: 1. The spring vacation shall begin April 4th and continue one week. 2. Owing to the crowded condition of both primary rooms, no beginning pupils – that is pupils that have never been to school before, or for no more than a few weeks – shall be accepted for enrollment in those rooms at any time from this date to the end of the year.
March 27, 1890: Our Chaska Breweries are turning out an extra quality of beer, and it is also highly praised by strangers. Patronize home industry by getting your beer from our home breweries.
March 28, 1878: Some petty thieves broke into the H & D Railroad Depot in this city last Monday evening and carried away one 50 lb. box of smoking tobacco, belonging to A.C. Lessen, Waconia. The thieves were generous with their plunder as they strewed a part of it upon our street. Some parties in town are strongly suspected and will be watched.
March 29, 1928: Basketball game on roller skates, at the Happ Auditorium, Chaska Sunday evening, April 1st, 8:00 pm. Chaska vs Excelsior. Don’t miss this big game on skates. This is something new and novel and should create lots of fun and entertainment.
