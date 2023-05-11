May 11, 1893: Insomnia is fearfully on the increase. The rush and excitement of modern life so tax the nervous system that multitudes of people are deprived of good and sufficient sleep, with ruinous consequences to the nerves. Remember, Ayers Sarsaparilla makes the weak strong. Sold at City Pharmacy.
May 12, 1870: We are happy to announce that services at the Catholic Church, are regularly conducted. In Rev. Father Meyer, the people of Chaska and vicinity, are blessed with a beloved pastor. We hope hereafter that the congregation will work together harmoniously and in time erect a church building here worthy of the Pastor and congregation.
May 13, 1948: Local citizens, those who have visited the business section of the city during the past week, have enjoyed the new experience of television reception at the Diedrick Sports Center and Pearson & Gastler Furniture Store, and although few folks are aware of the presence of television reception in Chaska, it is expected to eventually create as much excitement and curiosity as the introduction of the radio in the early twenties.
May 14, 1874: Fred Hecklin Jr. met with a painful accident last Thursday. While attempting to remove a shoe from one of the hind feet of his horse that, animal kicked him on the head. It was lucky for Fred that the horse did not get a “square lick” at him.
May 15, 1902: For the second time this season the home team were defeated – this time Hopkins carrying off the distinction. The game was not a brilliant one, although it afforded enough interest to its spectators and participants. The score at the close stood 11 to 5 in favor of Hopkins. The battery work of both teams was fine, also the outfield work. The batteries were: Hopkins, Archie Hamilton, Levendovsky and A. Hamilton. Chaska, Joe Stans, John and Freddie DuToit.
May 16, 1907: Messrs. Charles H. and Christ P. Klein have purchased a fine new Buick 22 horse power automobile. It’s a fine car and will hold about five passengers and can go some. Charley has already learned how to run the machine, and the Herald hopes it may prove a source of real pleasure to the owners the coming summer months.
May 17, 1917: Frank L. Hartmann, cashier of the Augusta State Bank, and also Herald representative in that hustling burg, and Walter Hedtke, the hardware and Hupmobile dealer, motored over Tuesday evening and Mr. Hedtke left copy with us for an “ad.” The Hupmobile has always been one of the world’s best cars and today it is better than ever.
