Herald Reports

May 11, 1893: Insomnia is fearfully on the increase. The rush and excitement of modern life so tax the nervous system that multitudes of people are deprived of good and sufficient sleep, with ruinous consequences to the nerves. Remember, Ayers Sarsaparilla makes the weak strong. Sold at City Pharmacy.

May 12, 1870: We are happy to announce that services at the Catholic Church, are regularly conducted. In Rev. Father Meyer, the people of Chaska and vicinity, are blessed with a beloved pastor. We hope hereafter that the congregation will work together harmoniously and in time erect a church building here worthy of the Pastor and congregation.

