Herald Reports

December 22, 1960: Three burglars struck the Englehardt & Schelefsky Clothing Store in a daring early morning burglary Monday. An estimated 35 overcoats and topcoats, 60 to 70 men’s suits and smaller clothing items, valued at $5,000, and the store safe, containing approximately $1,300 in currency and checks, were removed from the building and loaded into an awaiting vehicle.

December 23, 1937: Manager Horace A. Young yesterday announced that the Rex will carry out its custom of years past in showing appreciation of patronage during the past year. The appreciation will be in the form of free movies to be shown throughout Friday afternoon. Everyone, old and young, is invited to attend one of the several showings during the afternoon, beginning at one o’clock. Mothers who will want their children out of the way for the afternoon will find this most convenient.

