August 29, 1957: Three local Brownie Troops, numbering some forty young girls, enjoyed a recent outing at Schneider’s Shore on Lake Bavaria. The girls participated in various sports events before enjoying an outdoor lunch. Supervisors accompanying the girls on their outing included Mrs. Dana DuToit Jr., Mrs. Phyllis Eder, Mrs. June Schneider, Mrs. Stan Shima, Mrs. Laura Born, Mrs. Phyllis Preiss and lifeguard Miss Tracy DuToit.
August 30, 1973: The Chaska Hockey Boosters will have an organizational meeting Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 pm at the Carver County Bank community room. The meeting is to organize for the upcoming Renaissance Fair where the Boosters will operate a smoked fish booth and the hay toss game. Profits from the fair will be used to finance the Youth Hockey Program in Chaska and Jonathan.