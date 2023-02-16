February 16, 1922: The fire department was called out Sunday evening at about 9:15 when the roof of the court house was discovered on fire. It was put out in a hurry and we understand the loss has been adjusted at $125. It was a bitter cold night and it was fortunate indeed that the fire was discovered before it had gained much headway.
February 17, 1966: Students of Guardian Angels High School will sponsor a Sweetheart Dance Saturday, February 19 in the high school auditorium. Music will be by Froggy & His Friends. The dance open to the public will be highlighted by the coronation of this year’s GAH Sweetheart. Admission will be $1.25 per person at the door.
February 18, 1909: Our phone number is 57. Call us up if you have any items for the paper, otherwise don’t blame us if we failed to hear and report your party or whatever be.
February 19, 1903: There are no less than four candidates for City Treasurer, and they are all good men. Here are their names: Joseph Burkhart the present incumbent, Hugo Hecklin, John Simmons and John Brinkhaus. Whoop ‘em up boys.
February 20, 1986: A new drug store, card and gift shop, restaurant and floral shop are but a few of the possible new businesses that are being talked about for the new 20,000 square foot open mall that will soon be constructed near Cooper’s Super Value in Chaska. Construction is said to begin in late March, said Dave Pokorney, City Administrator.
February 21, 1901: The little fire scare at the “On Time” Mask Ball created quite a commotion among dancers present. Among the many incidents was one of a young man, who, with his lady friend tried to make their escape through one of the windows, but luckily owing to the heavy frost the window could not be opened.
February 22, 1968: A telephone has been installed at the Chaska Public Library and offers an added service to Library patrons. “Books may now be renewed by phone – just dial 448-3886” remarked a library official, in calling attention to the fact that the telephone service will enable the librarian to extend the due date for an additional two weeks. Chaska’s Public Library is open from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm Tuesdays.
