Herald Reports

February 16, 1922: The fire department was called out Sunday evening at about 9:15 when the roof of the court house was discovered on fire. It was put out in a hurry and we understand the loss has been adjusted at $125. It was a bitter cold night and it was fortunate indeed that the fire was discovered before it had gained much headway.

February 17, 1966: Students of Guardian Angels High School will sponsor a Sweetheart Dance Saturday, February 19 in the high school auditorium. Music will be by Froggy & His Friends. The dance open to the public will be highlighted by the coronation of this year’s GAH Sweetheart. Admission will be $1.25 per person at the door.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events