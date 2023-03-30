Herald Reports

March 30, 1933: An essay contest, sponsored by the Ries Bottling Works of Shakopee, is being carried on in Chaska’s three schools at the present time. The seventh and eighth grades and high schools are competing. The topic for the essays is The Food Value of Carbonated Beverages. A first prize of five dollars, second, three dollars and three cases of pop will be won by local children.

March 31, 1921: The monthly street fair Saturday was a great success and one of the best held here for a year. The attendance was immense, packing the street with people, vehicles, and stock. Work horses were in good demand and sold well, some matched teams bringing fancy prices.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society

