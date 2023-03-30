March 30, 1933: An essay contest, sponsored by the Ries Bottling Works of Shakopee, is being carried on in Chaska’s three schools at the present time. The seventh and eighth grades and high schools are competing. The topic for the essays is The Food Value of Carbonated Beverages. A first prize of five dollars, second, three dollars and three cases of pop will be won by local children.
March 31, 1921: The monthly street fair Saturday was a great success and one of the best held here for a year. The attendance was immense, packing the street with people, vehicles, and stock. Work horses were in good demand and sold well, some matched teams bringing fancy prices.
April 1, 1965: Mayor – Elect Frank Hensel has called for Civil Defense preparedness evaluation meetings for 7:00 pm this Friday and next Tuesday at the city hall. Hensel announced that the meetings will be held to evaluate and organize committees in the event that emergency flood operations are necessary.
April 2, 1896: It may save you time and money to be informed that, when you need a blood purifier, Ayer’s Sarsaparilla is the kind most in favor with the medical profession. It is the standard and as such, the only blood purifier admitted at the Chicago World’s Fair.
April 3, 1941: Operations in the local brick manufacturing business of the C.H. Klein Brick Company are being resumed this week. Very little brick remains from last season. A large order for Chaska brick to be used on the new buildings of the Northern Pump Company in Minneapolis and other pending orders provide prospects for a good run this season. The South St. Paul yard of the Klein Company is also beginning operation this week.
April 4, 1912: The first automobile to venture out this spring was the big Franklin Car of C.J. Casper. It has been upon our street for over two weeks.
April 5, 1888: The courthouse is no respector of persons, and has no regard for any ones feelings. Court continued in session all day Good Friday and did not give the jury a chance to attend churches services.
