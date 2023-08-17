Herald Reports

August 17, 1933: Chaska is to have its first publication celebration in four years Sunday when the new Sugar City Park and the Valley Auditorium are opened. Beginning at one o’clock in the afternoon, there will a parade in the business section of the city. The American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps and the Chaska Concert will be in the parade. After the parade, the scene of activity shifts to the park. At 1:30 a baseball game between the celebrated Waconia team and the state championship Chaska Cubs starts, opening the new Athletic Park.

August 18, 1960: A preliminary population figure released early this week by the Census Bureau shows a 24.4% increase in Chaska’s population for the years 1950 to 1960. Chaska’s population increased from 2,008 in 1950 to 2,493 in 1960 according to the latest tabulated figures.

