August 17, 1933: Chaska is to have its first publication celebration in four years Sunday when the new Sugar City Park and the Valley Auditorium are opened. Beginning at one o’clock in the afternoon, there will a parade in the business section of the city. The American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps and the Chaska Concert will be in the parade. After the parade, the scene of activity shifts to the park. At 1:30 a baseball game between the celebrated Waconia team and the state championship Chaska Cubs starts, opening the new Athletic Park.
August 18, 1960: A preliminary population figure released early this week by the Census Bureau shows a 24.4% increase in Chaska’s population for the years 1950 to 1960. Chaska’s population increased from 2,008 in 1950 to 2,493 in 1960 according to the latest tabulated figures.
August 19, 1909: Close your windows and add a quarter of a teaspoonful of carbolic acid to a pint of water and allow to come to a boil for five minutes: then raise your windows and what flies are not dead will leave the room. Once or twice will rid your home of the pests as well as destroy other germs that may be in your home.
August 20, 1874: Peter Iltis is making extensive improvements in his brewery. He has now nearly completed the largest malt kin in the Minnesota Valley. He is also about to build a beer cellar near the junction of the Laketown, Waconia and Chaska Roads. The cellar will extend on hundred feet into the bluff and be capable of holding, when completed, twelve hundred BBLS of beer.
August 21, 1924: The closing band concert of the of 1924 band concert season will take place at the City Park in the city next Saturday evening. The attraction will be the famous Chaska Sodality Band, one of the best musical organizations in the Minnesota Valley. The concert will open at 8 o’clock. Come early and stay late.
August 22, 1935: On Friday a business transaction was completed in which ownership of the Green Lantern Café will change on September 1st. Mrs. Mary Bielke sold fixtures and good-will of the establishment to Elias T. Bury, clerk for the Chaska drug Co. Mr. Bury is preparing to take over management week after next.
August 23, 1866: The bridges on several roads leading out of town are in a damaged condition, totally unsafe for teams to pass over. A special town meeting is called by the Supervisors to devise means by which money can be raised, and appropriated for the benefit of the town at large. The place of meeting is at the school house, Aug. 29th. Let there be a full attendance of the voters, and not have it said that Chaska never does anything to build and keep roads in repair leading into town.
