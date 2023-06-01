Herald Reports

June 1, 1922: Moonshine – the cause – the cure – will be discussed by Horace G. Whitmore, Chairman of Minnesota Sanity League at the City Park, Chaska, on Saturday evening June 2 nd at eight o’clock. The meeting will be under the auspices of the Minnesota Sanity League, the organization making the fight in Minnesota for a modification of the Volstead Law to permit the manufacture and sale of light wines and beer. The lecture is free and all are cordially invited.

June 2, 1910: The class of 1910 of the Chaska High School will graduate tomorrow evening, the exercises being held at the Opera House. The class numbers eleven, the largest ever graduated from our High School, and we expect to see the Opera House jammed to the doors with admiring relatives and friends.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events