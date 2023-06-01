June 1, 1922: Moonshine – the cause – the cure – will be discussed by Horace G. Whitmore, Chairman of Minnesota Sanity League at the City Park, Chaska, on Saturday evening June 2 nd at eight o’clock. The meeting will be under the auspices of the Minnesota Sanity League, the organization making the fight in Minnesota for a modification of the Volstead Law to permit the manufacture and sale of light wines and beer. The lecture is free and all are cordially invited.
June 2, 1910: The class of 1910 of the Chaska High School will graduate tomorrow evening, the exercises being held at the Opera House. The class numbers eleven, the largest ever graduated from our High School, and we expect to see the Opera House jammed to the doors with admiring relatives and friends.
June 3, 1897: Johnson’s Magnetic Oil House Brand is the most powerful and penetrating liniment in existence for external use only, for man or beast. Sprains, bruises, swelling, rheumatism, neuralgia and lumbago. Large bottles, 25 and 50 cents. A.J. Maerz
June 4, 1981: The Chaska City Council Monday authorized city staff to negotiate the purchase of 15 acres of land along Engler Boulevard as the site of a possible future city hall. This is as close as the city has come in almost three years of discussion to purchase of what’s known as the old Glatzel farm, now owned by the Preserve, Eden Prairie. The purchase price is expected to be from $142,000 to $147,000 for the 15 acres.
June 5, 1930: The Chaska Cubs, this city’s up and coming baseball nine, added a victory to its history Sunday afternoon when East Union went down to defeat at that place. The score in the final analysis gave the locals a total of thirty two points, while the Unionites hung weakly on the opposite end of the rope with two earned runs.
June 6, 1940: Though still a young organization, the Veterans of Foreign Wars girls drill team has already done much toward advertising Chaska in the surrounding territory. The last appearance of the Scotch uniformed girls was on Memorial Day. They will be seen again tomorrow evening at the WPA Appreciation Night Program in the Public school auditorium.
June 7, 1979: The girls golf team, coached by Maren Hanson, brought home Chaska High School’s first ever title Friday with a 7 stroke victory over Edina West in the Class AA Tourney. Members of the team are: Terrie Stans, Pam Martinovich, Norma Lenzen, Janet Kamerud, Peggy Loge, Sue Buettgen, Beth Martinovich, Missy Sutcliffe and Brenda Lano.
