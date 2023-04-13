April 13, 1961: Chaska High School’s “Lettermen Banquet” will be held Tuesday, May 9, in the school cafeteria. Dick Larson, Assistant Football Coach at the University of Minnesota, will be guest speaker and will show a film highlight of the 1960 Gopher football season.
April 14, 1955: Happy children swarmed about Chaska’s City Hall and Courthouse Square Saturday morning collecting colored eggs presumably left by an Easter bunny trained by the American Legion Auxiliary. The committee sponsoring the annual Easter egg hunt included Mrs. Emil Schlefsky, chairman: Mrs. Dana DuToit Sr. and Mrs Rudolph Siewert.
April 15, 1937: Eleven members of the Young People’s Society of Saint John’s Lutheran Church and Director H.F. Ehlen are hard at work in preparation for staging “Easy Money”, a comedy, on April 27th and 28th. Players include Albert Engelhardt, Elsa Paschke, Leon Kamerud, Martin Stahlke, Dorothy Gastler, Martha Griep, Theodore Kohn, Marion Tietz, Dorothy Bielke, Wilbur Kelm and Helen Koschinska.
April 16, 1942: Chaska will soon have the long needed railroad crossing signals on the Chestnut crossing of the M & St L. Work was started on the two new signals late last week and it is expected that they will be finished by the end of this week. The new signal will be the type with red flashers and a stop sign turning into view at the approach of a train.
April 17, 1890: The house cleaning season has arrived, and you can meet any number of distracted “Husbands” lying around loose at any time in the day. They are great on lunches during the time.
April 18, 1974: A three-day grand opening celebration starts at Fleck Chevrolet-Buick here today. Refreshments will be served all three days with free hot dogs and pop on the menu from 11 am to 2 pm Saturday. Jeff Wright of the Minnesota Vikings will attend the grand opening Saturday morning; in the afternoon Buster Harvey, Minnesota Northstars will be on hand. Bob Fleck purchased the automotive franchise a number of weeks ago. Formerly the agency was known as Jerry Brady Chevrolet Buick.
April 19, 1973: Varsity hockey will be added to the inter-scholastic sports program at Chaska High School next winter. The decision was finalized at Thursday evening’s school board meeting in Independent School District 112. The school board by a split 3-2 vote went on record authorizing varsity hockey a $4,000 budget for the initial year.
