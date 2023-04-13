Herald Reports

April 13, 1961: Chaska High School’s “Lettermen Banquet” will be held Tuesday, May 9, in the school cafeteria. Dick Larson, Assistant Football Coach at the University of Minnesota, will be guest speaker and will show a film highlight of the 1960 Gopher football season.

April 14, 1955: Happy children swarmed about Chaska’s City Hall and Courthouse Square Saturday morning collecting colored eggs presumably left by an Easter bunny trained by the American Legion Auxiliary. The committee sponsoring the annual Easter egg hunt included Mrs. Emil Schlefsky, chairman: Mrs. Dana DuToit Sr. and Mrs Rudolph Siewert.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events