February 1, 1923: Our high school basketball team lost the crucial game of the season – that with the Shakopee High – at the opera house last Friday evening, by the heart-breaking score of 13 to 14. Inability to get foul throws cost the locals the game. A big crowd was out and while we lost, the Chaska boys offered fine resistance and have nothing to feel ashamed of.
February 2, 1893: The Council of Minneapolis have advertised for 1,000,000 sewer brick for that city to be delivered at different times next summer and fall. Our MFG’s should be on deck.
February 3, 1870: It is rumored about town and generally believed that our young friend Trenwith has committed “Matrimonial Suicide.” If so, we congratulate the happy couple.
February 4, 1937: Students in Chaska High School are this week observing Courtesy Week, with special talks, dissemination of information, and reminders about the school as parts of the campaign. Tests on social usage will be given, and the school’s fifty seniors will be presented with a booklet on manners and etiquette. Posters about the school are reminders of Courtesy Week.
February 5, 1914: You are cordially invited to call at our store during the week of February 9th to 14th, when we will be pleased to serve you with a delicious cup of that fine flavored Loving Cup Coffee and those delicious Sunshine Honey Girl and Cream Honey Cookies. Schmidt’s Glass Block Store.
February 6, 1930: This week’s announcement from the Happ Auditorium gives us Earl Hunt and his Novelty Band playing on Sunday evening February 9th. This band specializes on both “Hot” and “Sweet” music. Come out Sunday night and dance to the Northwest’s most popular dance band in the Northwest’s most popular auditorium.
February 7, 1963: A special referendum – increasing the salary of the City Council and Mayor from $100 to $200 per annum – will be placed on the ballot in the March 12 Biennial Election in the City of Chaska. The resolution placing the referendum on the city election ballot was unanimously passed at Monday evening’s council meeting.
February 8, 1872: The Messrs. Howes have just purchased a twenty-five horse power engine which they are putting up at their brickyard, in connection with their new patent mould. They intend to have ready for operation upon the opening of the season for brick making, and expect to turn out from 25,000 to 30,000 bricks per day.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.