Herald Reports

February 1, 1923: Our high school basketball team lost the crucial game of the season – that with the Shakopee High – at the opera house last Friday evening, by the heart-breaking score of 13 to 14. Inability to get foul throws cost the locals the game. A big crowd was out and while we lost, the Chaska boys offered fine resistance and have nothing to feel ashamed of.

February 2, 1893: The Council of Minneapolis have advertised for 1,000,000 sewer brick for that city to be delivered at different times next summer and fall. Our MFG’s should be on deck.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events