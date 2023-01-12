Herald Reports

January 12, 1961: Chaska firemen are starting to beat the bushes – selling tickets for their Annual Fishing Contest on Lake Bavaria Sunday, January 22. Here again is a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation to a deserving organization. A donation of $1.00 will enable you to participate in the contest and help the firemen in their various community services.

January 13, 1972: A hockey clinic Sunday afternoon at Chaska Lions Park featuring Orono High School hockey coach Leo “Goose” Goslin will highlight this week’s recreation program here. Goslin will provide instructions for Chaska Pony and PeeWee hockey players starting at 12:30 pm and Bantam and Midget players at 1:30 pm. Carol Greupner, City Recreational Supervisor, announced there are some sixty-two boys, ages 8 to 16, participating in the hockey program.

