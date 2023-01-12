January 12, 1961: Chaska firemen are starting to beat the bushes – selling tickets for their Annual Fishing Contest on Lake Bavaria Sunday, January 22. Here again is a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation to a deserving organization. A donation of $1.00 will enable you to participate in the contest and help the firemen in their various community services.
January 13, 1972: A hockey clinic Sunday afternoon at Chaska Lions Park featuring Orono High School hockey coach Leo “Goose” Goslin will highlight this week’s recreation program here. Goslin will provide instructions for Chaska Pony and PeeWee hockey players starting at 12:30 pm and Bantam and Midget players at 1:30 pm. Carol Greupner, City Recreational Supervisor, announced there are some sixty-two boys, ages 8 to 16, participating in the hockey program.
January 14, 1864: Our merchants are all doing a fine trade. Dozens of teams may be daily seen on our streets from Carver, Wright and McLeod counties. These teams bring down wheat, corn, hoop poles, beef, pork, hides, etc. We have no doubt if one or two good roads were made through the Big Woods, this trade would be readily doubled in quantity.
January 15, 1920: The big Ess Bros. foundry of this city has been a bee-hive of industry since early last fall and has been employing quite a number of extra hands. The demand for Chaska made sleighs has been heavy – the heaviest in years. This institution is a real asset to our city and we should all feel proud.
January 16, 1868: A string of teams may be seen from morning early until evening late, coming into town loaded with wood. Already may be seen the long “piles” at different parts of town, from which we may expect that by spring Chaska will have her usual quantity of wood to ship.
January 17, 1929: Majestic Radio, one of the world’s leaders, has come out with new models that are said to be the last word and absolutely without competition. Local dealer W. H. Burkhart has the new models in stock and on exhibition.
January 18, 1900: The Leivermann Brewery force have been engaged for the past ten days pulling up ice for their next summer’s use. While the ice is only about 12 to 14 inches thick it is as clear as crystal and easy to handle. This company will also put up the ice for the Minneapolis Brewing Co., at Carver.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.