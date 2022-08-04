August 1, 1935: Chaska’s been coming right to the front in the past few years with the addition of modern improvements. Its latest acquirement is a radio broadcasting station--a genuine government licensed transmitter. So hereafter you may sometime happen to hear the call letters W9VEF, Chaska, Minnesota. The addition of the radio station came about Saturday when Francis Fiebelkorn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Fiebelkorn, received his government license. He is the youngest short-wave operator being less than seventeen years old.
August 2, 1900: The quality of the blood depends much upon good or bad digestion and assimilation. To make the blood rich in life and strength giving constituents use Dr. J. H. McLean’s Strengthening Cordial and Blood Purifier: it will nourish the properties of the blood from which the elements of vitality are drawn. Price 50¢ and $1 a bottle. A. J. Maerz, City Pharmacy.
August 3, 1916: Ruediger’s Giants, now managed by that redoubtable baseball warrior, Mr. Lody Degen, had an off day Sunday. Their prowess on the field of battle having scared most of the neighboring teams into their holes, and it was impossible to schedule a game. However, the wily manager trapped the Savage Outfit into signing a contract and next Sunday The “Jints” will wallop the tar out of the “Dan Patch” Pill-Pounders.
August 4, 1949: Cy’s Café ad Liquors softball team dropped a close 6 to 5 game to Deephaven last Friday night at the high school field. Deephaven scored their winning run in the top of the seventh after the local club had fought back twice to knot the score at five and five going into the last frame.
August 5, 1926: The local Post of the American Legion will stage A Big Old Time-Young Time Dance at the Happ Auditorium on Saturday evening August 14th. The boys are out to tame this a rattling good time affair and we are of the opinion that they are going to succeed. The celebrated Vogel’s Vogues Orchestra will furnish the musical program.
August 6, 1964: Chaska Lions will erect playground equipment to night (Thursday) at 7:00 o’clock at the new city park located on Sandy Acres (Holtz Addition). Royal Linne, president of the Chaska Lions, announced that over $500 in playground equipment will be erected--including a merry-go-round, swings, slides, etc. The Lions welcome neighborhood fathers to turn out and help erect the equipment.
August 7, 1941: Chaska’s drive to collect aluminum as the community’s contribution toward the National Defense netted more than 100 pounds of material Thursday, according to Superintendent H. C. Hall, local Chairman. This metal will be shipped together with that secured in other communities’ collections made at Norwood netted 44 pounds, at Cologne 47 pounds, Watertown 60 pounds and Waconia 102 pounds. Chaska’s amount was greatest in the County.
August 8, 1963: Chaska’s City council, in regular session Monday evening, adopted an ordinance relating to and regulating the burning of materials within the city of Chaska. Monday’s council action resulted from repeated complaints of trash burning in residential areas and prohibits burning between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm daily.
