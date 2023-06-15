Herald Reports

June 15, 1899: A woman wants a man for a husband, one with life, energy, courage. “Girls, if you set one without these good qualities, give him Rocky Mountain Tea. ‘Twill do the business.” A.J. Maerz.

June 16, 1921: Come to Chaska next Saturday evening for the band concert. It’s going to be a hummer and the program will be furnished by the Big Consolidated Band of Shakopee. The Rex Theatre is also running a special program for band concert evening. Come to town Saturday evening and do your shopping, hear the band, take in the show and have a general good time.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

