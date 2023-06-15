June 15, 1899: A woman wants a man for a husband, one with life, energy, courage. “Girls, if you set one without these good qualities, give him Rocky Mountain Tea. ‘Twill do the business.” A.J. Maerz.
June 16, 1921: Come to Chaska next Saturday evening for the band concert. It’s going to be a hummer and the program will be furnished by the Big Consolidated Band of Shakopee. The Rex Theatre is also running a special program for band concert evening. Come to town Saturday evening and do your shopping, hear the band, take in the show and have a general good time.
June 17, 1971: Students of all ages can get free rides for good report card grades at the Excelsior Amusement Park this month. Every “A” is good for four ride tickets, every “B” is good for two ride tickets. Students need only present their report cards at a special booth at the Excelsior Amusement Park to get their free tickets.
June 18, 1874: The children and young people enjoyed themselves last Saturday at the picnic, given by the teachers of the public schools. Owing to the inclement weather in the morning, they repaired to the hall, where an elegant repast was spread for them, and two hundred children were made happy. The weather in the afternoon brightened and a good part went to the grove to finish the day in outdoor sport.
June 19, 1913: There will be much more traveling on the railroads as soon as the two – cent fare goes into effect. It will also, to a certain extent, affect the craze for automobiles. If it does it will be a good thing for the country.
June 20, 1963: A group of 28 women employees of the M.A. Gedney Company, Chaska, enjoyed a day – long tour Wednesday – visiting the American Can Company at the Valley Industrial Park, The Schmidt Brewery and Flowertown in Saint Paul. The “Pickle – Lillies” left Chaska at 8:30 am, enjoyed a ham dinner as guests at the brewery and arrived back in Chaska at 4:30 pm following an enjoyable day – long tour.
June 21, 1945: The new $5.00 automobile use tax stamps are now on sale at all post offices. Quite a number of the stamps have already been sold at the local post office. The law requires the owner of every motor vehicle which is used upon the highways to buy this stamp and to display it prominently on the vehicle beginning July 1, 1945. The law also provides both cash and jail penalties for failure to pay this tax.
