Herald Reports

October 27, 1966: One of Chaska’s newest business enterprises – Chaska Liquors, Inc. – will hold its formal grand opening Friday and Saturday. Chaska Liquors Inc, co-owned by Rog Preiss and Bob Ploof, is located in the former Variety Store building on West Second St. Jim Hammers, poplar Chaska business figure, is the manager of Chaska Liquors Inc.

October 28, 1880: On Sunday evening last, a row occurred in one of the saloons in town. In the fray, one of the fighting parties used a beer glass on the head of another and smashed the glass into smithereens. These occurrences are becoming too frequent and one of these days we shall begin to publish the names of the persons taking part in them.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events