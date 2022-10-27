October 27, 1966: One of Chaska’s newest business enterprises – Chaska Liquors, Inc. – will hold its formal grand opening Friday and Saturday. Chaska Liquors Inc, co-owned by Rog Preiss and Bob Ploof, is located in the former Variety Store building on West Second St. Jim Hammers, poplar Chaska business figure, is the manager of Chaska Liquors Inc.
October 28, 1880: On Sunday evening last, a row occurred in one of the saloons in town. In the fray, one of the fighting parties used a beer glass on the head of another and smashed the glass into smithereens. These occurrences are becoming too frequent and one of these days we shall begin to publish the names of the persons taking part in them.
October 29, 1964: CHS Juniors, under the direction of Richard E., Reinkall, will present Max Schulman’s “The Many Loves of Dobie Gilles” on the school auditorium stage Friday and Saturday evening, November 6 and 7. Heading the cast of characters are Gary Meuwissen, LuAnn Lenzen, Jeannette Arlt, and Steve Robinson.
October 30, 1969: Chaska’s City Council, in special session Monday evening, heard a preliminary on “contract policing” as offered by the Carver County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff Lester W. Melchert appeared before the council, at the latter’s request, to comment on contract policing, staffing policy, procedures, financing, etc. If instituted in the city of Chaska the city’s present three-member “full-time” police force would be absorbed into the Sheriff’s police system.
October 31, 1929: Amid a most beautiful setting appropriate to the occasion, the annual Hallowe’en Frolic will be held at the Happ Auditorium Sunday evening. “Cec” Hurst and his band of eight Mormon Sheiks will occupy the limelight during the evening, unfolding their golden store of jazz hits in every step, pouring forth the melodious rhythm which it has gained repute for being able to proficiently render.
