Herald Reports

April 20, 1922: The greatest photo-play produced in the past six months, “Ten Nights in a Ballroom,” which has broken all attendance records in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the last month, will be the attraction at the Rex Theater on Friday and Saturday evenings of this week, and tremendous crowds are expected here both evenings. Admission: 10¢-30¢.

April 21, 1966: Walt Disney’s “Old Yeller,” a story with all the heart, all the excitement of a great frontier adventure, will come alive on the screen of the Rex Theater the weekend. The technicolor movie, starring Fess Parker and Dorothy McGuire will be seen Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Rex in Chaska.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events