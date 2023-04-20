April 20, 1922: The greatest photo-play produced in the past six months, “Ten Nights in a Ballroom,” which has broken all attendance records in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the last month, will be the attraction at the Rex Theater on Friday and Saturday evenings of this week, and tremendous crowds are expected here both evenings. Admission: 10¢-30¢.
April 21, 1966: Walt Disney’s “Old Yeller,” a story with all the heart, all the excitement of a great frontier adventure, will come alive on the screen of the Rex Theater the weekend. The technicolor movie, starring Fess Parker and Dorothy McGuire will be seen Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Rex in Chaska.
April 22, 1943: Collections for the Red Cross by the Boy Scouts at the Rex Theater totaled $36.93. This is a real achievement and was done at various times by members of the troop. Donations from the patrons of the theater made this possible, and those who contributed should feel that it was indeed a worthy cause.
April 23, 1896: It was estimated by a majority of the citizens of Chaska and especially the saloon keepers that the Minneapolis Resort would not last three months. It seems they were doomed to disappointment. Three months have passed and still he lives. He has leased the place for a year and proposes to keep on hand the best whiskies and cigars. If you want a good cocktail call on Doyle. Free lunch every day from 10 to 12.
April 24, 1947: Commendable action on the part of the Chaska City Council at a regular meeting of that body on April 14th was assuming of a 5-year lease of the Chaska Athletic Baseball Park, across the river, and at the same time authorized the park committee to make necessary repairs, many of them minor, but important. With these added improvements, the Athletic Park can be brushed up as one of the finest fields in this surrounding area.
April 25, 1867: We were unfortunate enough to have our office within the limits of high water on the levee, and had to suffer the inconvenience of closing shop rather unceremoniously on Saturday afternoon last, and since that time there has been from a foot to fifteen inches of water on the floor; therefore we are only enabled to get out a few local items, and as it is not our fault, we hope to receive no censure from our readers.
April 26, 1928: The last dance of the season will take place at the Happ Auditorium next Sunday evening, after which the big dance hall will close down until next fall. For the farewell dance the management has secured the services of the famous Marquette Collegians of Milwaukee, Wis. A plate lunch will be served in the auditorium café for the nominal sum of 25 cents.
