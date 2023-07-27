Herald Reports

July 27, 1944: “Skipper” youngest of the Frank Rief children and a second grader at G.A. School is as good a fisherman or even better than some of the fellows who tell the tall fish stories. Last Wednesday afternoon, while fishing at the Depot Lake where the pickerel are bitin, “Skipper” landed a 2 ½ — pounder after a tussle of several minutes. The biggest task was lugging the fish home.

July 28, 1904: The best coffee on the market such as, White House, Excelsior, Tip Top, White Star and Vienna at Schmidt’s Glass Block Store.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events