July 27, 1944: “Skipper” youngest of the Frank Rief children and a second grader at G.A. School is as good a fisherman or even better than some of the fellows who tell the tall fish stories. Last Wednesday afternoon, while fishing at the Depot Lake where the pickerel are bitin, “Skipper” landed a 2 ½ — pounder after a tussle of several minutes. The biggest task was lugging the fish home.
July 28, 1904: The best coffee on the market such as, White House, Excelsior, Tip Top, White Star and Vienna at Schmidt’s Glass Block Store.
July 29, 1971: Chaska Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will attend Saturday’s Minnesota Twins – New York Yankee baseball game at Metropolitan Stadium as part of a “Knot-hole” Day program. Paul Isenberg, Cub Scoutmaster, announced that scouts should be in the Chaska Park by 11:00 am Saturday for departure via bus. The Scouts are reminded to be in uniform.
July 30, 1914: Supt. E.F. Strong, local electrician, commenced work last week with a crew of men, laying the underground cable and putting up the ornamental posts with cluster electric globes. A number of them are in place and the current has been turned on to those on main street and the result is indeed pleasing to the eye. When the “white way” is completed Chaska will surely take on a metropolitan aspect.
July 31, 1980: Some 2,700 bowlers will be rolling into Chaska this winter when Valley Bowl becomes the site of the 1981 American Legion Bowling Tournament. Award of the 1981 tournament to Chaska Post 57 was approved by the Department Bowling Committee at a meeting held during the Department Convention in Minneapolis. Dates for the tournament have not been announced, but it is expected that it will open in late February or early March.
August 1, 1901: A steamboat excursion, under the command of Commodore M.H. Iltis, will pic-nic at Chaska, next Sunday, Aug. 4. The boat will leave the foot of Jackson St., St. Paul, at 9 am and Minnehaha at 10:30 am, arriving at Chaska, on or about 1 o’clock pm. We are informed that seven hundred tickets have been sold and that the excursion will be the big event of the season.
August 2, 1928: The second picnic or outdoor meeting of the business men and farmers of the Chaska community was held in Fred Molnau’s pasture Sunday when a few hundred city and rural folks gathered for an afternoon of enjoyment. The greater part of the afternoon was taken up with a double- header baseball game between the city and county factions. It was through some fast and snappy playing that the agricultural folk were able to down the city men in both games.
