November 3, 1927: The Halloween dance at the Happ Auditorium last Sunday evening drew a large crowd of young people. Cliff Mandy and his Marigold Ballroom Orchestra rendered the musical selections for the dance lovers. We were informed that the crowd was the largest of the season, and that the spacious auditorium was filled to capacity. Chaska is the only place for a good time at a dance.

November 4, 1976: Incumbent Chaska Mayor Leon Schmidt soundly defeated his opponent Robert Asmus Tuesday. Totals show 2,026 votes for Schmidt and 1,170 votes for Asmus. In the Second Ward voters chose Clyde Ryberg as their city alderman from a field of four candidates. In the Fourth Ward incumbent Glen Reus was defeated by young Cyril “Chips” Leivermann Jr. 596 to 363

