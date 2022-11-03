November 3, 1927: The Halloween dance at the Happ Auditorium last Sunday evening drew a large crowd of young people. Cliff Mandy and his Marigold Ballroom Orchestra rendered the musical selections for the dance lovers. We were informed that the crowd was the largest of the season, and that the spacious auditorium was filled to capacity. Chaska is the only place for a good time at a dance.
November 4, 1976: Incumbent Chaska Mayor Leon Schmidt soundly defeated his opponent Robert Asmus Tuesday. Totals show 2,026 votes for Schmidt and 1,170 votes for Asmus. In the Second Ward voters chose Clyde Ryberg as their city alderman from a field of four candidates. In the Fourth Ward incumbent Glen Reus was defeated by young Cyril “Chips” Leivermann Jr. 596 to 363
November 5, 1964: Chaska’s city police department was informed by the Minnesota Highway Department early this week that the highway patrol will enforce parking regulations on Chaska’s Main Street (Highway 41) effective Friday morning of this week. Action by the state highway patrol was prompted by complaints of double parking violations – and obstruction to traffic and a hazard to public safety. A word of caution is extended – tags will be issued violators.
November 6, 1958: Wrestling and basketball will take over at CHS Monday when preseason practice officially opens, and according to reports, wrestling coach John Hickman and cage mentor Vern Steinmetz will be bouncing around plenty in a bid to ready their “chargers” for the season.
November 7, 1901: Hook Hecklin and Fred Geiser, have burnished their Winchesters and put up their supply of ammunition and eatables not forgetting a liberal supply of “wet hardware” for ten days stay in the wilds of Cass County, where they go this week in quest of moose and deer.
November 8, 1917: The Halloween Dance at the opera house in this city on Wednesday evening of last week, under the auspices of the Schnitzelbank Club was a decided success. About 125 couples attended. The musical program by the Haering-Simon Orchestra of Jordan was declared first rate in every respect. When it comes to putting over a success the Schnitzelbank boys are entitled to and should receive the palm.
November 9, 1933: At the November session of the city council Monday evening little business of importance arose. An “on and off sale” beer license was granted to John l. Schmidt for the restaurant to be opened in his building. Adam Happ was granted a dance permit covering a year, with the amount set at ten dollars per dance.
