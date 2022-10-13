Herald Reports

October 13, 1870: There was a general row a week ago last Monday at Mr. Koloswkis’ new building, which was participated in by a large number of persons. During the melee two or three persons were injured. Mr. Peter Wenzel fatally. A post mortem examination was held by Coroner Basler that said Wenzel died of congestion of the brain. Fritz Hecklin has been arrested on charge of being concerned in the affair.

October 14, 1915: There is a reason for the disagreeable and fretful nature of many children. Think of the unrest when the child’s body is possessed by tiny worms sapping its vitality and clogging its functions. Whatever may be the cause – “That children have worms is a fact.” Give Kickapoo Worm Killer a chance and if worms are there, this humanly harmless remedy will eliminate the annoying parasites.

