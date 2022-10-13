October 13, 1870: There was a general row a week ago last Monday at Mr. Koloswkis’ new building, which was participated in by a large number of persons. During the melee two or three persons were injured. Mr. Peter Wenzel fatally. A post mortem examination was held by Coroner Basler that said Wenzel died of congestion of the brain. Fritz Hecklin has been arrested on charge of being concerned in the affair.
October 14, 1915: There is a reason for the disagreeable and fretful nature of many children. Think of the unrest when the child’s body is possessed by tiny worms sapping its vitality and clogging its functions. Whatever may be the cause – “That children have worms is a fact.” Give Kickapoo Worm Killer a chance and if worms are there, this humanly harmless remedy will eliminate the annoying parasites.
October 15, 1896: Henry Degen’s livery outfit has been moved into the so called white barn, situated next to and west of the city hall. It has been put into thorough repair and will make snug winter quarters. Chaska still has two livery stables, Degens’ and Joe Sargent’s – both first class.
October 16, 1930: The Chaska High School Indoor Baseball Team again came out victorious when it downed the Norwood-Young America Nine in a battle on the local grounds Friday afternoon. The score at the end of the nine innings was five to two in favor of the C.H.S. sluggers. Superintendent H.C. Hall acted as the coach of the local team.
October 17, 1957: A flu bug – an uninvited guest that ruined last weekend’s Homecoming at Chaska High School, was again playing havoc at the local school early this week. Superintendent Homer L. Morgan reported 35% of the high school enrollment missed classes on Monday or were sent home suffering from flu symptoms. The absentees rose Tuesday when 50% of the high school enrollment and five faculty members were reported absent, due to the flu
October 18, 1945: For the convenience of pheasant hunters, those of the Catholic faith, there will be a hunters’ mass at Guardian Angels Catholic Church here in Chaska on Sunday morning, Oct. 21 at at 4:00 am. Permission was granted for the hunters’ mass by Archbishop Murray.
October 19, 1893: We are informed our city treasury is empty. If that is the case all work upon our streets should be stopped for the season. Our taxes are heavy enough now and a stop should be called on future expenditure. The drain has been heavy enough the past summer and much good work has been accomplished, but we must not forget we have our police to provide for, besides the other necessary expenses of carrying on the city government for the next six months. Go slow Gentlemen.
