June 23, 1927: Last Sunday afternoon a not very large, but appreciative crowd saw Chaska dig their spurs and rout the Minnewashta “Cowpunchers” in a hectic baseball fracas at the Athletic Park, Chaska, by a score of 13 to 2.
June 24, 1971: Chaska’s City Council at Monday evening’s council meeting approved final plans for the Brandondale Mobile Home Park to be located adjacent to County Road 17 in east Chaska. Brandondale developers ultimately plan 429 units on the 95-acre mobile home park development that will feature a hybrid type mobile home with wood siding and the innovation of tuck-under garages.
June 25, 1891: California white wine at 85 cents per gal and pure bourbon whiskey at $2.00 per gal. For sale at Jno. Beierstettel’s Variety Store.
June 26, 1873: A public meeting of the citizens was held at the Concordia Hall last Sunday evening, at which it was resolved to decorate the streets with evergreens, brush, etc., before the Saengerfest and also to illuminate the place on Monday evening next. We hope it will be properly carried out.
June 27, 1907: It seems rather queer that the White Diamonds’ games do not draw a better attendance. Sunday’s crowd was disappointing, and hardly enough was taken in at the gate to pay the expenses of the visiting team, let alone the salaries of the local players. What seems to be the reason for this light attendance? The management is trying hard to give the people of this city a winning ball team. Be loyal to the team, and patronize the games. It is a good advertisement for the ton and should be supported by all.
June 28, 1928: The city grader has done some work on the streets in the Third Ward in the past few days. Our main streets have been oiled. This has stopped a lot of dust.
June 29, 1939: Following their fourth consecutive defeat Sunday two announcements of interest were made by the management of the Cub’s Baseball Club. One is the players have pledged not to shave until they have won another game, and the other is that on each Thursday evening a practice game between the D-Lights and Cubs will take place with the public being admitted free.
