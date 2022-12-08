December 7, 1871: The thermometer took a sudden downward “Flight” on Monday and reached 24°below zero. It was also down to 20° below zero on Tuesday morning. We hardly dare venture out of our office, for fear of “freezing up.”
December 8, 1932: With two decisive victories, Chaska High School’s basketball teams launched the new season last night. The second string defeated Victoria 27-10. Breaking its previous scoring record, the first team whipped Carver 64-6. Siewert cored eleven field goals, Wetzel six, Schoen six, Heinisch three, Aretz and Leiverman two, and Able one.
December 9, 1971: Gambles, a trademark in the Chaska area since 1933 when the late Ole Jenson founded the Chaska Gamble Store, is now “Bigger’ Better than Ever Before.” Brendan L. Suel, well known newspaperman- businessman, is the new owner of Gambles of Chaska, with a gala Grand Opening getting underway today. Free coffee and cookies will be served all day today with an array of valuable door prizes.
December 10, 1964: Mrs. H.L. Betty Morgan, city chairman for the Little Red Stocking Appeal, announced today that this year’s drive netted $254.48 in the city of Chaska. Mrs. Morgan extended a “thank you” to contributors – hailing area captains, Mrs. George Klein, Mrs. Ted Schwein and Mrs. Rueben Lieske for their volunteer work.
December 11, 1919: Our basket ball champs won another great game her Saturday evening, when they succeeded in downing the Legionaires of St. Peter. The attendance at the game was very large. The score of 23 to 8 should not in any way influence our opinion in deciding that St. Peter was completely out classed.
December 12, 1929: “Never saw the Chaska stores look prettier,” that was the comment we heard yesterday from a lady who had just completed a shopping tour of the Chaska stores. The stores of Chaska are beautiful this holiday season. The Santa Claus spirit is in atmosphere. We like the hustle and bustle and happiness of the holidays, don’t you.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.