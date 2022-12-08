Herald Reports

December 7, 1871: The thermometer took a sudden downward “Flight” on Monday and reached 24°below zero. It was also down to 20° below zero on Tuesday morning. We hardly dare venture out of our office, for fear of “freezing up.”

December 8, 1932: With two decisive victories, Chaska High School’s basketball teams launched the new season last night. The second string defeated Victoria 27-10. Breaking its previous scoring record, the first team whipped Carver 64-6. Siewert cored eleven field goals, Wetzel six, Schoen six, Heinisch three, Aretz and Leiverman two, and Able one.

