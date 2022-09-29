Herald Reports

September 29, 1960: Voters of Independent School District No. 112, faced with their second bond issue vote in four months, Tuesday voted down a proposal to issue general obligation bonds, in an amount not to exceed $1,880,000, to provide funds for construction of a new high school building. A total of 1,410 votes were cast in Tuesday’s special election — with a vote of 724 “No” and 685 “Yes” resulting.

September 30, 1943: Saturday, October 2, marks the annual Forget-Me-Not Day. Children from the Chaska Public School, Guardian Angels School, and St. John’s Lutheran School will sell the little blue flowers, the proceeds of which will be used for the disabled veterans. Wear a Forget-Me-Not. Lest we forget!

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

Tags

Events