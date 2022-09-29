September 29, 1960: Voters of Independent School District No. 112, faced with their second bond issue vote in four months, Tuesday voted down a proposal to issue general obligation bonds, in an amount not to exceed $1,880,000, to provide funds for construction of a new high school building. A total of 1,410 votes were cast in Tuesday’s special election — with a vote of 724 “No” and 685 “Yes” resulting.
September 30, 1943: Saturday, October 2, marks the annual Forget-Me-Not Day. Children from the Chaska Public School, Guardian Angels School, and St. John’s Lutheran School will sell the little blue flowers, the proceeds of which will be used for the disabled veterans. Wear a Forget-Me-Not. Lest we forget!
October 1, 1874: Peter Iltis has made this week forty BBLS of beer and intends to make that quantity every week. It is of the best quality and the quantity seems sufficient to prevent a famine in Chaska if the supply is kept up.
October 2, 1924: The Moravian Cemetery Association will serve a fine sauerkraut dinner in the church dining room beginning at 5:50 pm this evening. Our appetite is whetted just by the reading of this announcement. How good it sounds! Just imagine getting a good dinner – sauerkraut cooked with fine young pork, rolls, relishes, pie and excellent coffee – all for fifty cents per plate; children 25 cents.
October 3, 1935: Bowling was resumed in Chaska this week after a lapse of some five or six years, as the first regular night of this indoor sport sponsored by the Chaska Auto Club was put in last evening. The enthusiasm shown for resumption of bowling has been so great that already five nights of the week are taken by organized teams.
October 4, 1883: As the fall term of our District Court commences next Monday, we publish a list of our hotels and boarding houses for the benefit of jurors and witnesses in attendance on said term: Chaska House; Merchants Hotel; Sargent House; Washington House; Brinkhaus Hotel; National Hotel; Rederle Hotel; Mulkens House; Ochs House; Eder House; Maurus Hotel.
October 5, 1961: Practice time is nearly over for boys from the Chaska area who will compete in the Habegger Ford’s First Punt, Pass and Kick Competition. The public is invited to Chaska Athletic Park this Saturday afternoon to watch grade school boys aged 6 through 10, test their skills in punting, passing and place-kicking footballs. Saturday’s contest will get underway at 1:30 pm and any boy aged 6 through 10, who had not yet entered may do so Saturday at the contest site.
