Herald Reports

May 18, 1899: The Popular Excursion to Minneapolis and St. Paul Sunday May 28th is too good to miss. Sightseeing, League BaseBall games, theatres and other attractions, afford entertainment suited to all. Special fast trains, and think of it! Tickets only $.60 for the round trip. Enquire of M. & St. L. ticket agents.

May 19, 1977: The first concert of the year at the Chaska City Park bandstand is set for Friday evening when a Dixieland Band presents a jazz concert. The concert, featuring Captain Hicks Dixieland Six, is part of a day-long celebration by Minnesota Federal Savings that marks the completion of its office renovating and expansion project in Chaska.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

