May 18, 1899: The Popular Excursion to Minneapolis and St. Paul Sunday May 28th is too good to miss. Sightseeing, League BaseBall games, theatres and other attractions, afford entertainment suited to all. Special fast trains, and think of it! Tickets only $.60 for the round trip. Enquire of M. & St. L. ticket agents.
May 19, 1977: The first concert of the year at the Chaska City Park bandstand is set for Friday evening when a Dixieland Band presents a jazz concert. The concert, featuring Captain Hicks Dixieland Six, is part of a day-long celebration by Minnesota Federal Savings that marks the completion of its office renovating and expansion project in Chaska.
May 20, 1971: Rev. Louis Diethelm, OFM, Pastor of Guardian Angels Catholic Parish in Chaska was feted at an “Open House” farewell party Sunday evening by parishioners. Father louis, who is leaving Guardian Angels following a six- year tenure, is scheduled to undergo surgery later this month at St. Francis Hospital.
May 21, 1868: Mr. H. Young has graded the street in front of his store and laid down a side walk, which improves the appearance of things wonderfully. We hope others will do as much, so that in the course of a few years Chaska can boast of sidewalks on her main street. Shall it be done.
May 22, 1919: Bugler Paul Tiedemann and Privates Elmer Livingston, Edw. Vogel, Andy Trebiatoski are among our gallant soldier boys to arrive home within the past ten days. We surely extend a hearty welcome to these fine lads. We’re proud of you, boys!
May 23, 1957: Effective Monday, May 20, members of the local Boy Scout Troop will be cornering most of us with reserve seat tickets for baseball at St. Paul’s Municipal Stadium. The youngsters are using this campaign as a means to finance their annual summer junket to Camp Many Point. For every one of ducats sold in the amount of $1.50 the Scouts will realize 40 cents as their profit. The date is June 18 – and it’s “Chaska Night” at the stadium.
May 24, 1928: A special meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School No. 5, Chaska, Minnesota, was called to order by the President at 8pm on the evening of May 17th. On motion, Miss Annie C. Anderson was elected principal of the high school for the coming school year at a salary of one hundred sixty dollars ($160.00) per month. There being no further business, the meeting, on motion adjourned.
