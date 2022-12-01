Herald Reports

December 1, 1927: The Guardian Angels High School basketball team will play Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High at the local Guardian Angels auditorium on Tuesday evening, December 6th, the game being called at 8:15. The Guardian Angel auditorium has been fitted out into a fine basketball court and is ideal for the purpose. It has ample seating capacity, admission will be 15¢ and 35¢.

December 2, 1948: Members of the Walter Hecklin Post of Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet in the city hall this evening at eight o’clock, when they will sit down for a raccoon supper prepared by the women of the Auxiliary of the Chaska Post. The supper will be held in conjunction with the monthly meeting of the Veterans organization.

