December 1, 1927: The Guardian Angels High School basketball team will play Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High at the local Guardian Angels auditorium on Tuesday evening, December 6th, the game being called at 8:15. The Guardian Angel auditorium has been fitted out into a fine basketball court and is ideal for the purpose. It has ample seating capacity, admission will be 15¢ and 35¢.
December 2, 1948: Members of the Walter Hecklin Post of Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet in the city hall this evening at eight o’clock, when they will sit down for a raccoon supper prepared by the women of the Auxiliary of the Chaska Post. The supper will be held in conjunction with the monthly meeting of the Veterans organization.
December 3, 1936: The Christmas spirit will be manifested on a large scale for the first time of the season when Chaska’s business streets are lined with Christmas trees next week. Saturday, December 12th, was set as the date when the tree lighting will be thrown on for the first time. Each business place is expected to carry out the annual custom of placing a tall tree along the sidewalk. The city will furnish free power for the lighting, and wiring service will be available.
December 4, 1879: Contrary to expectations the Henk & Bierline’s Mill was unable to start up for business last Monday. On trial it was found that the buhrs were not properly dressed and balanced and it was found necessary to take up and redress the stones, and in order to have it properly done, Messrs. Henk and Bierline discharged two old millers and placed Chas. Rudolph as head miller in charge of the work.
December 5, 1985: The Christmas season is officially open in downtown Chaska this Friday evening when Santa Claus arrives in City Park. Mayor Bob Roepke will flip the switch to light the “Living Tree” in the park. The gazebo is all spruced up for the holiday, thanks to a committee of Gene Ernst, Shirley Bruers, Tom Hayden and Tracy Swanson.
December 6, 1956: Burnsville High School, or the Black Dog School as it is referred to by many, will replace Bloomington as the eighth member of the Minnesota Valley Conference during competition in the 1957-58 school year. The announcement was made following a meeting of the Minnesota Valley Association at Waconia last Wednesday evening. Representing Chaska at the meeting, in addition to Superintendent Morgan and Principal Sandboe were coaches Bob Gamm, Hazel Norman, Vern Steinmetz and Harvey Davis.
