September 7, 1933: The steamer Ariel, James Houghton Captain, has been substituted for and runs on the same time of the Albany. The Albany is being painted and refitted for the lower trade. The old familiar Antelope whistle has been transferred to the Ariel, and the warning of her approach reminds us of the time when that faithful boat daily called our villagers to the Post Office for the mail.
September 8, 1927: The championship game between the Rex Pirates of this city and the Hazeltine All Stars will be decided at the Athletic Ball Park next Sunday afternoon, September 11th, when both teams will clash for what is known as the Northwest Championship of this section. “Tinny” Zimmermann and Ernie Poppitz form the local battery for the big game, while Happie and “Sheller” will be on the mound for the championship game will be 25 cents for adults and is 15 cents for children.
September 9, 1909: Our new side walks are a great convenience on a rainy day. You can now travel on any part of the city on fine dry walks. Street crossings however, should be looked after and clay and dirt should be replaced by cinders and gravel; to make clean crossings.
September 10, 1874: Several strangers have come to town within the last few days; and they all go directly to the clothing store near the National Hotel, take one look in through the window — the door is locked and Sheriff DuToit has the key — and then they walk mournfully away. Chaska is not a healthy place for bummers, and bummers are not healthy for Chaska.
September 11, 1919: Howard Habegger, local Ford dealer, who has been dishing out Fords with great regularity during the past year, reports the sale and delivery of five more Fords during the past week. As follows: Touring cars were delivered to Diethelm Brothers of Victoria, Henry Heitkamp of Carver, Fred Born of this city, a “coupe” to Sheriff Gus A. Gatz and a roadster to Henry Wellens of Dahlgren.
September 12, 1895: Our Mayor should designate one day between now and the Chaska Fair, as “Weed Day” and call upon every property owner and renter to cut the weeds down along their premises. Lets clean up and show visitors that we are a live community. Stir’em up Mr. Mayor.
September 13, 1883: John Dols and wife of this village have bargained and sold to Fred Pracht and wife, the house and lot recently erected near Mr. Schindlers residence and at first intended for Mr. Lugelin. The consideration in the deal is stated at $475, and Mr. Dols is to do some additional work on said building.
