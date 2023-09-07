Herald Reports

September 7, 1933: The steamer Ariel, James Houghton Captain, has been substituted for and runs on the same time of the Albany. The Albany is being painted and refitted for the lower trade. The old familiar Antelope whistle has been transferred to the Ariel, and the warning of her approach reminds us of the time when that faithful boat daily called our villagers to the Post Office for the mail.

September 8, 1927: The championship game between the Rex Pirates of this city and the Hazeltine All Stars will be decided at the Athletic Ball Park next Sunday afternoon, September 11th, when both teams will clash for what is known as the Northwest Championship of this section. “Tinny” Zimmermann and Ernie Poppitz form the local battery for the big game, while Happie and “Sheller” will be on the mound for the championship game will be 25 cents for adults and is 15 cents for children.

