July 14, 1904: The Wallace Team of St. Paul came up last Sunday to cross bats with the City Pharmacy Pillmakers and it was a case of OH! My, from the start. The city boys were outplayed at every point, and at the close of the game the score stood 20 to 4 in favor of our boys. Had it not been for errors, our boys would have scored a clean shut out.
July 15, 1920: Large posters were circulated during the week advertising the Big Mid-Summer Hop at the pavilion in Brinkhaus Park next Sunday evening July 18th. The affair is given by the Schnitzelbank Club, which is sufficient guarantee that it’s going to be some event. For this occasion “The boys that know how” have engaged the widely known Peterson Orchestra of Hopkins. Its’s going to be a red letter event in Chaska.
July 16, 1931: A crowd composed of patrons of the Sugar City Co-Operative Creamery and their families and estimated at seven or eight hundred gathered on Schneider’s Shore at Lake Bavaria for their annual picnic Thursday. To give a mere eighty-five gallons of ice cream, thirty gallons of lemonade, four barrels of malt and two of root beer consumed.
July 17, 1941: Beer and liquor retailers of the city formed an association at a meeting held at Diedrick’s Deutsches Haus on Monday evening. Increase in the price of bottle beer and cigarettes was voted. A stand was taken in opposition to bottling companies selling their products to any other business place except taverns, restaurants and soda fountains.
July 18, 1918: The Public Safety Commission has ruled that saloons must be closed on days when draftees leave for camp. It applies to the county seat towns where the boys leave from and is a stringent order that will be enforced. Saloons as we understand it, must be closed during the entire day, just as on election days and there won’t be any trifling with offenders.
July 19, 1894: The Chaska Columbias crossed bats with the Shakopee Minors on the grounds of the latter last Sunday. Chaska suffering a defeat in a five inning game by a score of 15 to 16 in favor of Shakopee. The defeat was occasioned by a lame pitcher of the Chaska Club.
July 20, 1876: The publishers of the Herald offered, sometime ago, to publish the proceedings of the village council free of charge, which offer was accepted. They have had several meetings since but the citizens of our village have looked in vain for a report thereof. Shall we have to poke you up with a long stick, gents.
July 21, 1949: New telephone directories have been distributed by the Carver County Telephone Company. It is urged that patrons using the telephone place their calls by number instead of merely giving the name of the person you WISH TO SPEAK WITH. Calling by number speeds up the service rendered and will ease the burden of your telephone operators.
