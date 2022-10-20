Herald Reports

October 20, 1983: The Chaska City Council approved a preliminary land concept plan Monday for the former Schneider Shores to be made into home sites. This 12.9 acres on the eastern shore of Lake Bavaria has been historically known in the Chaska community as a picnic and swimming area on the Schneider farm.

October 21, 1875: Mr. F. Thies received a letter the other day from August Klammer, who left Chaska about six weeks since for California, and now is in Oregon, and a more despondent letter was never written. He says there are three applicants for every job of work, living cost nearly double what it does here in Minnesota, his money is nearly all gone, and he wishes himself back to Chaska.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

