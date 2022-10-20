October 20, 1983: The Chaska City Council approved a preliminary land concept plan Monday for the former Schneider Shores to be made into home sites. This 12.9 acres on the eastern shore of Lake Bavaria has been historically known in the Chaska community as a picnic and swimming area on the Schneider farm.
October 21, 1875: Mr. F. Thies received a letter the other day from August Klammer, who left Chaska about six weeks since for California, and now is in Oregon, and a more despondent letter was never written. He says there are three applicants for every job of work, living cost nearly double what it does here in Minnesota, his money is nearly all gone, and he wishes himself back to Chaska.
October 22, 1903: The mammoth brick industry of Chaska quit making brick last Tuesday owing to the hard frosts which are nightly occurrences. We are informed that the out-put has been very large. The demand for brick was never better than this year and every yard was pushed to its fullest capacity. All report a prosperous season and the outlook is bright for next year.
October 23, 1919: Manager W.J. Themer of the Rex Theatre has booked in some big feature pictures for the balance of the week, beginning tonight with Mr. Carl Leonard’s great production “A Scarlet Shadow” starring the celebrated Flo Ziegfeld “Follies” beauty – Mae Murray. Tomorrow evening our people will have an opportunity of seeing the renowned Billy Burke for the first time on the local screen, being featured in her greatest stage success, “Peggy.” Two big shows in a row and you can’t afford to miss them.
October 24, 1968: Dauwalter Motors, Inc., A General Motors agency for more than a half century, broke ground Monday for a new car agency facility located on Highway 212 in the city of Chaska. The new development, a 16,000 square foot concrete block and steel structure will feature a 5-car showroom, a 16-stall service and body department on five-acre tract located east of the new Chaska Marine facility.
October 25, 1894: The public schools are enjoying a good attendance, the enrollment being about 300. The high school enrolls at present 39, the best record in its history.
October 26, 1939: For the third consecutive year Chaska high school’s football team has come through with a conference championship. This year by virtue of its tie game with Waconia on Friday, it must share the championship honors with that team. The C.H.S. eleven will be seen in action under the lights at LeSueur on Friday night and at Norwood-Young America next week to round out the season.
