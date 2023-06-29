Herald Reports

June 29, 1933: One of Chaska’s business places is changing its name this week because of the affiliation of a new member with it. In an advertisement in this issue the Eder Furniture announces that it will hereafter be known as Eder & Zamjahn. James Zamjahn, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Zamjahn, of this city, who recently received his certificate for embalming and funeral directing at the University of Minnesota, has joined the firm.

June 30, 1966: Chaska Public Schools will have the services of a full-time school nurse for the ‘66 -’67 school term. The decision was made at the regular monthly meeting of the local school board Thursday evening. Dr. C.R. Heinzerling made the motion for approval of employment of a full-time school nurse for School District 112 with conditions of the contract specifying nine and one-half months of duty at annual salary of $5,500. The motion was unanimously adopted.

