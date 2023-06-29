June 29, 1933: One of Chaska’s business places is changing its name this week because of the affiliation of a new member with it. In an advertisement in this issue the Eder Furniture announces that it will hereafter be known as Eder & Zamjahn. James Zamjahn, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Zamjahn, of this city, who recently received his certificate for embalming and funeral directing at the University of Minnesota, has joined the firm.
June 30, 1966: Chaska Public Schools will have the services of a full-time school nurse for the ‘66 -’67 school term. The decision was made at the regular monthly meeting of the local school board Thursday evening. Dr. C.R. Heinzerling made the motion for approval of employment of a full-time school nurse for School District 112 with conditions of the contract specifying nine and one-half months of duty at annual salary of $5,500. The motion was unanimously adopted.
July 1, 1943: The June issue of GADC, Guardian Angels Dramatic Club monthly service bulletin is now for sale at the Chaska Drug store. More than 200 copies were mailed to service men last week. The citizens of Chaska should buy these extra copies, because the proceeds derived therefrom are used to defray expenses, such as mailing costs, the purchase of paper and other incidental expenses. They are mailed without cost to the men in service.
July 2, 1953: Chaska contributed 90 pints of blood Tuesday afternoon and attendants with the Red Cross Blood Mobile unit were pleased in view of the extremely hot weather, according to Mrs. G.W. Mittelsted, local chairman. Tuesday’s high temperatures and extreme humidity caused considerable discomfort for the Blood Mobile attendants and the local volunteer workers, but none of the blood donors suffered any serious reaction.
July 3, 1919: It is safe to say, that Chaska will be “Deader than a door nail” on the Fourth, with nothing going on here. The folks are free to go where they please. The near-by lakes will entertain most of the town people.
July 4, 1901: Helps Young Ladies to withstand the shock of sudden proposals, that’s what Rocky Mountain Tea has done. 35¢. Made by Madison Medicine Co. – A.J. Maerz, Chaska, Minn.
July 5, 1979: Opening the Third Annual Jonathan-Chaska Blue Grass Festival Sunday July 8, will be the Powdermilk Biscuit Band from Minnesota Public Radio’s Prairie Home Companion Show. The six – hour festival sponsored by the Jaycees gets underway at 1 pm at Jonathan’s McKnight Park. Gates open at noon. Beer and other refreshments will be sold at the park. All proceeds from the festival will be donated by the Jaycees to community – related projects.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.